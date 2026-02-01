Tributes Pour in for Francisco Arroyo Edén, Living Human Treasure of the Kawésqar People

Original article: Pesar por el fallecimiento de Francisco Arroyo Edén, Tesoro Humano Vivo del Pueblo kawésqar (Homenaje)

Farewell to Francisco Arroyo Edén, Keeper of Kawésqar Memory

Cover Image: Kawésqar Documentary by Productora Puerto (See at the end)

Image of Francisco Arroyo Edén, published by Radio Magallanes.

The passing of the wise and esteemed Living Human Treasure marks an immeasurable loss for the indigenous culture of southern Chile, though his legacy of language, stories, and crafts continues through the testimony he generously shared.

This past weekend, the heartbreaking news of the passing of Francisco Arroyo Edén was announced, recognized as the Living Human Treasure of the Kawésqar People. The ancestral sage, a cultural reference from the remote community of Puerto Edén in the Magallanes Region, was regarded as one of the last great bearers of traditional knowledge of his people, as emphasized by a publication from Conadi, shared by Radio Magallanes.

Arroyo Edén dedicated his life to . He stood out as one of the last fluent speakers of the Kawésqar language, an oral storyteller, and a profound connoisseur of the western channels he inhabited and traversed. «His legacy transcends the material and remains alive in the language, stories, and teachings he generously shared,» noted CONADI, recalling his for researchers and future generations.

Until his final days, Don Francisco kept alive the artisanal expressions of his culture. He focused on weaving baskets and crafting replicas of bark canoes, vital trades for the ancestral nomadic way of life and recognized as a living expression of Kawésqar culture. His work was not merely craftsmanship but an act of cultural preservation and resilience from one of the world’s southernmost territories.

Don Francisco Arroyo Edén in the «Kawésqar» Documentary (2013),

However, his voice and memory remain accessible. As a heartfelt tribute, Productora Puerto has once again shared the «Kawésqar» (2013) documentary, where Don Francisco Arroyo Edén serves as the protagonist. This visual testimony, available at the following link, captures his wisdom, connection to the territory, and deep desire for his culture to endure, offering a lasting portal to his legacy. (40 words)

Watch Documentary (Vimeo) / Productora Puente