Trump Claims Credit for Kast’s Victory in Chile: «The Person I Supported Won Quite Easily»

Original article: Kast gana y Trump se apunta el mérito: “La persona a la que apoyé terminó ganando con bastante facilidad”

U.S. President Donald Trump congratulated Chile’s newly elected president, José Antonio Kast, following his success in the runoff election, taking credit for backing the Republican candidate when he was not leading in the polls, insisting he ended up winning «quite easily».

During a press conference at the White House, Trump expressed his anticipation to meet Kast soon and remarked that he had heard he is «a very nice person,» highlighting that his supported candidate secured a solid victory at the polls.

«I just learned that in Chile the person I supported, who was not leading, ended up winning quite easily. So I look forward to greeting him soon. I have heard he is a very good person,» he stated from the Oval Office.

Trump's first reaction to Kast's victory in Chile Donald Trump celebrated the victory of right-wing candidate José Antonio Kast in the Chilean presidential runoff held last night.

Trump’s remarks linked Kast’s victory—achieving 58.16% in the second round, making him the first Pinochetist to attain power in Chile since the return to democracy—to a wider regional trend of electoral victories aligned with his political movement.

In fact, when asked about the recent conservative and far-right electoral wins across Latin America, the Republican magnate continued to claim credit for those results, stating, «Well, we just had a good election in Honduras. I supported someone who was not leading, and they just won the election,» he remarked.

However, the presidential elections held on November 30 in Honduras have yet to yield an official winner and are marred by serious allegations of fraud, irregularities, delays, and accusations of interference from the White House and organized crime.

According to preliminary results, the candidate publicly endorsed by Trump, businessman Nasry Asfura from the conservative National Party, holds a narrow lead over right-wing Salvador Nasralla of the Liberal Party and presidential candidate Rixi Moncada from the Liberty and Refoundation (LIBRE) party.

Marco Rubio Calls José Antonio Kast to Offer Congratulations

Before Trump’s statements, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio had already congratulated President-elect Kast over the phone, discussing areas where Washington intends to work with the new administration, such as public safety, illegal immigration control, and strengthening bilateral trade relations.

«Pleased to congratulate President-elect @joseantoniokast for his recent victory during our phone call today,» Rubio posted on the social network X.

He further stated that «the United States looks forward to deepening our strong alliance with Chile for the benefit of both our citizens and our region, including expanding economic ties and ending illegal immigration.»