Trump Claims Venezuela Will Deliver «30 to 50 Million» Barrels of Oil, Vowing to Control Sales Proceeds

On Tuesday night, January 6, President Donald Trump announced that Venezuela will hand over «between 30 and 50 million barrels of oil» to the United States, asserting that he will personally oversee the sale’s proceeds.

«I am pleased to announce that the Interim Authorities of Venezuela will deliver between 30 and 50 million barrels of high-quality, sanctioned oil to the United States,» wrote the controversial leader on his personal social media account.

He continued, saying, «This oil will be sold at market price, and I, as President of the United States, will control that money to ensure it is used for the benefit of the Venezuelan people and the United States.»

Trump added, «I have instructed Secretary of Energy Chris Wright to execute this plan immediately. The oil will be transported in storage vessels and delivered directly to unloading docks in the United States,» a message that was also shared by the White House’s account on social media X.

