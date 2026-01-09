Trump Confirms Strong Ties with Venezuela’s Leadership Amidst Oil Shipment Announcement

During a meeting with oil executives at the White House, Trump informed them that 30 million barrels of oil from Venezuela had already been shipped. "That’s a lot of oil, worth approximately $4 billion. It’s on its way to the U.S. right now," Trump declared.

Trump Confirms Strong Ties with Venezuela’s Leadership Amidst Oil Shipment Announcement
Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Original article: Trump: «Nos estamos llevando extremadamente bien con la gente que dirige Venezuela»

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, stated on Friday that he is getting along «extremely well» with the «people running Venezuela,» announcing that both countries collaborated to halt an oil tanker that had departed «without authorization.»

«Today, the UAE, in coordination with Venezuela’s interim authorities, seized a tanker that left Venezuela without our authorization. This tanker is now on its way back to Venezuela,» Trump wrote on his personal social media platform.

He further asserted that this oil «will be sold through the major energy agreement we have established for such sales.»

During a meeting with oil executives at the White House, Trump reiterated that «we are getting along extremely well with the people running Venezuela,» and reported that 30 million barrels of oil from Venezuela had already been sent to the U.S.

«That’s a lot of oil, worth approximately $4 billion. It’s on its way to the U.S. right now,» he pointed out, indicating to the oil executives that they should deal exclusively with them: «They will deal directly with us, not with Venezuela. We don’t want them to deal with Venezuela,» Trump emphasized.

Developing Story

Relacionados

The Citizen

Trump Acknowledges U.S. Intent to Seize Oil from Venezuelan Vessel, Calls It a 'Deal'

Hace 4 semanas
The Citizen

Analyst Boris Teillier Debunks Trump's Invasion Rhetoric on Venezuela, Highlights Oil as the True Target

Hace 3 semanas
The Citizen

Beyond Oil: Trump's Interests in Natural Gas, Gold, and Critical Minerals Driving Actions Against Venezuela

Hace 6 días
The Citizen

Iran and Venezuela Strengthen Alliance Against US Actions: Cooperation to Combat Caribbean Piracy

Hace 3 semanas

Maduro Calls for Global Oil Workers' Protest Against Trump's Piracy Agenda

Hace 3 semanas
The Citizen

Trump Secretly Authorizes Lethal CIA Operations in Venezuela, Provoking Accusation of International Law Violation

Hace 3 meses
The Citizen

Venezuela Accuses US of Pirate-Like Theft of Oil Vessel Amidst Tensions

Hace 4 semanas
The Citizen

Trump Declares "Total Access" to Venezuelan Oil as Milei Refutes Claims of U.S. Oil Seizure

Hace 1 día
The Citizen

Senator Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: "It’s Not About Drugs, It’s About Oil" in Response to Trump’s Actions on Venezuela

Hace 5 días

Reels

Ver Más »
Busca en El Ciudadano