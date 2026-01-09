Trump Confirms Strong Ties with Venezuela’s Leadership Amidst Oil Shipment Announcement

Original article: Trump: «Nos estamos llevando extremadamente bien con la gente que dirige Venezuela»

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, stated on Friday that he is getting along «extremely well» with the «people running Venezuela,» announcing that both countries collaborated to halt an oil tanker that had departed «without authorization.»

«Today, the UAE, in coordination with Venezuela’s interim authorities, seized a tanker that left Venezuela without our authorization. This tanker is now on its way back to Venezuela,» Trump wrote on his personal social media platform.

He further asserted that this oil «will be sold through the major energy agreement we have established for such sales.»

During a meeting with oil executives at the White House, Trump reiterated that «we are getting along extremely well with the people running Venezuela,» and reported that 30 million barrels of oil from Venezuela had already been sent to the U.S.

«That’s a lot of oil, worth approximately $4 billion. It’s on its way to the U.S. right now,» he pointed out, indicating to the oil executives that they should deal exclusively with them: «They will deal directly with us, not with Venezuela. We don’t want them to deal with Venezuela,» Trump emphasized.

#ÚLTIMAHORA ❗️❗️Trump: Ayer Venezuela nos dio 30 millones de barriles de petróleohttps://t.co/jl10AWQOYc pic.twitter.com/LOgSLOVgca — RT Última Hora (@RTultimahora) January 9, 2026

Developing Story