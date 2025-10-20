Trump Criticizes Argentina’s Economic Struggles: «They Are Dying, They Are Fighting to Survive»

Original article: Trump lapida a Argentina: “Están muriendo, están luchando para sobrevivir»

U.S. President Donald Trump made a stark statement regarding Argentina, asserting that in the southern nation, «they are dying, they have no money, they have nothing, and they are fighting to survive.»

While aboard Air Force One from Florida to Washington, the billionaire Republican responded with noticeable irritation when asked by a journalist if a trade agreement might benefit Buenos Aires more than Washington. He said, «Argentina is fighting for its life, it is fighting to survive, you don’t understand any of that. They are not benefiting at all, do you understand what that means?».

"Argentina se está muriendo". Donald Trump. Amigo de nuestro país y de Javier Milei (?). pic.twitter.com/HrLYDwvZrl — Nacho Girón (@nachogiron) October 20, 2025

«And if I can help them survive in a free world… I like the president of Argentina (Javier Milei), I think he is trying to do the best he can. Don’t give the impression that they are doing wonderfully; they are dying, okay? They are dying,» he emphasized.

Purchase of Meat from Argentina

The press’s inquiry arose after the U.S. leader announced that his administration is considering purchasing meat from Argentina to help curb inflation and reduce the soaring prices in this sector in the United States, where they have reached record levels due to herd reductions from droughts in the West.

In his comments from the presidential aircraft, he confirmed to reporters that «we would buy beef from Argentina.»

«If we do, we will lower meat prices,» he explained, while clarifying that large quantities of meat are not expected to be purchased from the South American nation.

🇺🇸 La fulminante declaración del Presidente de Donald Trump sobre Argentina: "Se están muriendo: no tienen plata, no tienen nada" 📣 "Soy amigo de Milei, pero no le está yendo genial" 📲 Sumate por @C5N y en https://t.co/9fxDe5Kt8s pic.twitter.com/yIkJ54XUkk — C5N (@C5N) October 20, 2025

«The only thing that remains with a high similarity is beef; if we buy now, I’m not talking about a lot of (meat) from Argentina, that would help Argentina, which we consider an allied country,» he noted.

Trump’s Conditional Support for Milei

Trump’s statements, that Argentina is «dying,» come after he hosted Javier Milei at the White House last Tuesday to discuss the financial aid the United States provided to Argentina through a $40 billion credit line to strengthen the peso.

However, during this meeting, the White House resident clarified to the so-called «libertarian» that economic support for the southern nation would depend on whether his political party, La Libertad Avanza (LLA), wins the legislative elections scheduled for October 26.

«We are here to give you support in the upcoming elections.» He then turned to his Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, and added a warning: «But if he doesn’t win, we won’t waste our time: we won’t be generous with Argentina.»

This conditionality was reiterated later to the press, where Trump linked support not only to the October 26 elections but projected his influence even into the presidential elections of 2027.

«If Milei does not win the elections, I know that the person who would be running for 2027 is a communist from the far left responsible for bringing the country to this problem in the first place. If that happens, then we won’t be generous with Argentina,» the U.S. president stated, referencing a possible candidacy by Axel Kicillof, whom the Republican considers «a communist from the far left» and «responsible for bringing the country to this problem» as the former economy minister during the last two years of Cristina Fernández de Kirchner’s term.

According to the cited media, witnesses of the meeting revealed that Trump remarked on the legislative elections, stating, «the election in Argentina is coming soon and it is being watched by the world.»

«We believe that (Milei) will win. If he doesn’t win, we won’t waste our time. Because surely someone will come with a philosophy that will not make Argentina great again,» he warned.

The mogul labeled Milei as «a great economist» and believes he is «on the verge of tremendous economic success.» He also advised him to «stick to his principles because he is right and doing the right thing.»