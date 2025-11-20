Trump Negociates with Lula and Lifts Tariffs on Brazilian Products, Leaving Bolsonaro Behind

Original article: Se olvidó de Bolsonaro: Trump negocia con Lula y retira aranceles a productos de Brasil

Brazilian products such as cocoa, coffee, and beef have been exempted from tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump. According to international agencies, this decision results from negotiations between the leaders of both nations.

«As part of his trade war, Trump had imposed a 10% tariff on Brazilian exports, later applying an additional 40%, bringing the total to 50% as retaliation for the trial against former president Jair Bolsonaro, a key ally of the U.S. leader, who was sentenced to 27 years in prison for attempting a coup following Lula’s election victory,» the EFE agency report states.

The report outlines that the new executive order, signed by Trump on Tuesday, lifts tariffs on certain goods imported from Brazil or that have been removed from warehouses since November 13th. The exemptions are listed in two categories, including beef and other cattle products, spices, fruits, and grains such as coffee, cocoa, its derivatives, and many other agricultural goods.

The released package also includes fossil fuels, derivative products or chemicals related to coal and its processing, liquefied gases, chemicals, wood pulps, and numerous components for civil aviation.

U.S. President Donald Trump lifted the 40% tariff on certain Brazilian products such as coffee and beef. Last week, the U.S. had already removed a 10% tariff. This means all tariffs imposed by… pic.twitter.com/y29jecFpXH — André Vieira (@AndreteleSUR) November 20, 2025

Donald Trump removes the 40% tariffs on certain Brazilian products, including beef, vegetables, coffee, and cocoa, following negotiations with his Brazilian counterpart, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.https://t.co/P41aI8FQSZ — EFE Noticias (@EFEnoticias) November 20, 2025

