Trump Offers Up to $2,600 to Encourage Voluntary Departure of Undocumented Migrants from the U.S.

Original article: Trump ofrece hasta 2.600 dólares a migrantes para que salgan voluntariamente de EE.UU.

This measure, touted as a «gift» for the first anniversary of Donald Trump’s new administration, aims to incentivize «self-deportations,» cut costs, and generate savings for taxpayers amidst a surge of detentions and operations.

The Trump administration has announced an increase in financial incentives for undocumented migrants who choose to leave the United States voluntarily. The new payment, managed by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), now stands at $2,600 per person, marking a significant rise from the previous offer of $1,000.

This announcement comes against the backdrop of massive operations by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Border Patrol, which have ramped up detentions in cities like Los Angeles, Chicago, and Minneapolis, creating tension within migrant communities and drawing criticism from Democratic leaders.

The government seeks to encourage voluntary departures through financial support and logistical assistance. Indeed, those opting to leave the country via the CBP Home application can additionally receive a free flight back to their country of origin along with the $2,600.

A «Gift» and a Warning

The initiative, presented as a «gift» for the first anniversary of Donald Trump’s mandate, who promised to deport over a million individuals per month, aims to lower the costs of deportation and accelerate voluntary exits.

«Since January 2025, 2.2 million illegal aliens have self-deported voluntarily, and tens of thousands have utilized the CBP Home program. To celebrate this administration’s first year, American taxpayers are generously increasing the incentive for those in this country illegally to leave voluntarily, offering a departure bonus of $2,600,» stated Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

However, the message comes with a warning, as Noem indicated that migrants must take advantage of this opportunity, as those who remain in the country illegally could face arrests and permanent deportations.

«Illegal immigrants should seize this opportunity and self-deport, because if they don’t, we will find them, arrest them, and they won’t come back,» she asserted.

Savings for Taxpayers

According to official figures, since January 2025, approximately 2.2 million migrants have opted to leave the United States voluntarily. Of that total, tens of thousands reportedly used the CBP Home platform, which currently has around 100,000 active users. The process involves the interested individual registering in the system, after which U.S. authorities coordinate the travel and cover the associated costs.

«This offer follows the Department’s ‘Home for the Holidays’ campaign and may not be available for long. Using the CBP Home app also allows beneficiaries to be exempt from any fines or civil penalties for failing to leave the country,» the DHS stated in a release.

The economic argument is central to the administration’s strategy. The DHS highlighted that the current cost of a single forced deportation is $18,245, but with the new $2,600 assistance offer, the cost of a self-deportation via the CBP Home application will be just $5,100 (including economic incentives, administrative procedures, and transportation), resulting in a savings of over $13,000 per illegal alien for American taxpayers.

«Self-deportation through the CBP Home app is the best New Year’s resolution an illegal alien can fulfill. It’s a quick, free, and simple process: just download the app, fill out the information, and the DHS will handle the rest, including coordinating and paying for the trip back home,» stated the Department.

Additionally, it was noted that during the first year of Trump’s term, over 675,000 deportations were carried out.

However, these figures have been challenged. A recent report from the Brookings Institution suggests that the actual number of deportations could be much lower, ranging between 310,000 and 350,000, contrasting with the 622,000 reported by the DHS since the start of the Republican administration and the 778,000 removals noted in the last fiscal year under Joe Biden’s administration.

Increase in Arrests and Deportations

The enhancement of the voluntary departure program coincides with a massive crackdown of arrests and deportations.

ICE has intensified its operations, and Border Patrol has increased migrant detentions in several U.S. cities, leading to a dual strategy—financial incentives on one hand and coercive pressure on the other—that has raised alarm in the affected communities.

Various politicians and Democratic leaders have criticized these actions, labeling them as an attempt by the Trump administration to bolster its political support ahead of the upcoming midterm elections on November 3 of this year. They accuse the government of using immigration policy as a campaign tool, creating an atmosphere of fear while promoting a paid exit program.

Concerns Over Process Transparency

Despite the announcement, operational and transparency concerns persist, as the DHS has yet to disclose how many people have already received the financial incentive or what tracking mechanisms exist for those who choose to depart under this scheme.

Advocacy organizations for immigrants express skepticism about the effectiveness and ethics of the program, noting that many undocumented individuals highlight that the measures for voluntarily submitting to authorities are not entirely appropriate.

Distrust towards immigration agencies and fear of reprisals, even when participating in a voluntary program, pose significant barriers.

Given this scenario, there is ongoing demand for much more support from international authorities, with the aim of ensuring that migrants receive better treatment and can assert their rights in U.S. territory—a central point in the criticisms directed at Trump’s administration.