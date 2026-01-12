Original article: Trump publica una imagen manipulada con el cargo de «presidente interino de Venezuela»

Trump Shares Altered Image Declaring Himself ‘Interim President of Venezuela’

In yet another of his typical digital provocations, U.S. President Donald Trump shared a manipulated image on his Truth Social account on Sunday. The image mimicked a Wikipedia biography layout, claiming the title of «interim president of Venezuela.»

The post included his official portrait with the added title stating he had assumed this role «since January 2026,» alongside his titles as the «45th and 47th president of the United States.» No further information or comments were provided.

Trump’s message comes just a week after U.S. military attacks on Venezuela, resulting in over 100 civilian and military casualties, alongside numerous injured. The assaults culminated in the kidnapping of Venezuela’s constitutional president, Nicolás Maduro, and his wife, Cilia Flores.

Both are currently held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, awaiting trial on charges of alleged «narcoterrorism conspiracy, conspiracy to import cocaine, possession of assault rifles and destructive devices, and conspiracy to possess assault rifles and destructive devices against the United States.»

On January 5, they appeared before Federal Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein in Manhattan, where they pleaded not guilty to the federal charges.

In light of the president’s forced absence, the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) appointed Executive Vice President Delcy Rodríguez as acting president of Venezuela.

Rodríguez denounced the brutality of the U.S. attack, which included bombings in the capital Caracas and the states of La Guaira and Miranda. She stated that it is her «responsibility» to manage the country during Maduro’s kidnapping.

«Who governs Venezuela? The popular power and its constitutional government. So there is no doubt here, there are no levels of uncertainty, no, no, no, no. The Venezuelan people are in charge and there is a government, the government of President Nicolás Maduro, and I have the responsibility to take charge while his kidnapping lasts,» she asserted during a speech on Saturday.

In a broadcast via state television channel Venezolana de Televisión (VTV), she reaffirmed that the government will not «stop condemning the criminal aggression» of the early morning attack on January 3, which she stated would go down «in history as a significant stain in the relations» between her country and the United States.

Rodríguez also reiterated that she will «not rest for a minute until we have back» Maduro and Flores.

Trump Pursues Venezuela’s Oil and Issues Threats to Cuba

Trump’s symbolic gesture of self-proclaiming as interim leader of the Caribbean nation is viewed as an extension of his interventionist strategy aimed at taking control of Venezuela’s oil and energy resources.

In fact, the White House occupant has acknowledged plans to take control of the sale of Venezuelan oil in the long term.

Trump’s post claiming the title of «interim president of Venezuela» does not appear on actual Wikipedia, nor has it been recognized by any international body.

Hours before sharing the image regarding Venezuela, Trump also used Truth Social to express his support for a potential scenario in which Marco Rubio, the current U.S. Secretary of State, becomes president of Cuba.

The Republican mogul shared a post from the social network X in which a user claimed, «Marco Rubio will be president of Cuba,» to which he responded, «Sounds good to me!»

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel reacted to Trump’s statements, asserting that the Caribbean island is «a free, independent, and sovereign nation» and that no one can dictate its direction.