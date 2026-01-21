Trump Threatens to ‘Erase Iran from the Face of the Earth’ as Tehran Vows Full Military Response

Original article: Trump amenaza con «borrar Irán de la faz de la Tierra» y Teherán advierte que sus FF. AA. «no tienen reparos en responder con todo»

Tensions between the United States and Iran have escalated sharply following President Donald Trump’s threats of total destruction and Iran’s stern warning of military retaliation.

The exchange of statements between Washington and Tehran risks reigniting a conflict that had already erupted into a 12-day war in June 2025.

In an interview with NewsNation, Trump asserted on Tuesday that he has issued «very firm instructions» for the U.S. military to respond decisively if Iran attempts to carry out assassination threats against him.

«If something happens, that whole country is going to be blown to smithereens,» the Republican mogul remarked, encapsulating the gravity of his warning.

Trump clarified that he would react similarly to threats against any American citizen. «Without a doubt, I would hit them hard,» he assured.

«But I have given very firm instructions. If something happens, they will be erased from the face of the Earth,» he emphasized.

Trump also took the opportunity to critique the policies of his predecessor, Joe Biden, accusing him of weakness.

«A president must defend a president,» the White House resident asserted.

Iran’s Response: Warning of ‘Total Confrontation’

Tehran’s response was swift, as Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abas Araqchi drew a line between Iran’s past moderation and its current resolve.

«In contrast to the moderation Iran showed in June 2025, our powerful Armed Forces are fully prepared to respond with everything we have if we are attacked again,» he wrote in an op-ed published in The Wall Street Journal.

In the article, Araqchi referred to the 12-day military conflict between Iran and a U.S.-Israeli coalition.

The minister insisted that «this is not a threat, but a reality.»

Although he stated that both Iran and he, as a diplomat, «abhorr war and prefer peace,» he issued a clear warning about the consequences of renewed aggression.

The Scope of a New War: Beyond the Region

Araqchi warned that a new conflict could impact the entire Western Asia region and the world, far exceeding the considerations of Washington and Tel Aviv.

«A total confrontation would certainly be fierce and extend far beyond the fanciful timelines that Israel and its proxies are trying to sell to the White House,» he claimed.

«It would certainly involve the entire region and affect common people all over the world.» This warning alludes not only to the potential closure of the Strait of Hormuz, vital for global oil flow, but also to the prospect of a large-scale war.

Accusations of Interference and an Unresolved Conflict

Araqchi also denounced U.S. interference in Iran’s internal affairs and accused Donald Trump of inciting «violence and chaos» during the economic protests that began in Iran on December 28, recalling that the White House resident directly threatened to attack Iran if the country continued, according to him, «the killing of protesters.»

The Persian diplomat asserted that «Trump’s threat was aimed at dragging the U.S. into another war with Iran on behalf of Israel.»

Additionally, he condemned Israeli involvement, citing a post by former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on X, where he acknowledged the presence of Mossad agents at Iranian protests.

Despite the escalating tension, the foreign minister left a demanding door open for diplomacy. He emphasized that Tehran «has always preferred peace over war» and has been willing to reach a fair agreement on its nuclear program, as reported by HispanTV.

He called on Washington to change its approach and act «based on mutual respect,» reminding that all previous hostile actions, from sanctions to military aggression, «had failed.»