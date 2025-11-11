Two Former Sailors Sentenced for the Murder of Milton Domínguez in Iquique: Beaten to Death with His Own Crutches

Original article: Condenados 2 exmarinos por homicidio de Milton Domínguez en Iquique: Lo mataron a golpes con sus propias muletas

The Oral Criminal Court of Iquique has sentenced two former Navy personnel for the qualified homicide of a disabled homeless man, identified as Milton Domínguez, who was brutally beaten, including being struck with his own crutches.

The assault was captured by surveillance cameras, causing public outrage. Milton Domínguez, 61, a Colombian national, was known to frequent the Hogar de Cristo shelter and was missing a leg. On the morning of May 19, 2023, his assailants accused him of leading a gang that had robbed them.

Investigations revealed that the incident was witnessed by a municipal employee in Iquique, who was subsequently threatened by the attackers.

In a statement to Radio Cooperativa, the prosecutor in the case, Francisco Almazán, noted that «what the court acknowledges is the involvement of both as perpetrators of a qualified homicide, with the circumstance of premeditation, as they acted with certainty, considering that the victim was disabled, on the ground, and they used his own crutches to kill him.»

The sentencing for both convicted men is set for Thursday, November 20, 2025, at 10:00 AM.

Previously in this case, another two former Navy personnel involved were prosecuted, and they are currently serving a five-year prison sentence with supervised release for their complicity in the homicide of Milton Domínguez.

El Ciudadano