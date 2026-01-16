Two Protesters Suffer Severe Eye Injuries and Vision Loss from Police Shots During Anti-ICE Rally in California

The local newspaper, Los Angeles Times, reported the story of Britain Rodriguez, 31, who lost sight in one eye after being struck in the face by a "less-lethal" projectile while protesting against deportations and the killing of Renee Good in Minnesota.

Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Original article: EEUU: 2 personas acusan trauma ocular y pérdida de visión por disparos policiales durante protesta contra el ICE en California

Two cases of severe eye trauma caused by police gunfire have emerged in the United States amid widespread protests against the actions of ICE, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, which is currently facing heavy criticism for its aggressive strategies in carrying out operations and arrests.

Both incidents occurred during an anti-ICE protest in Santa Ana, California, last week.

The local newspaper, Los Angeles Times, reported the story of Britain Rodriguez, 31, who lost sight in one eye after being struck in the face by a «less-lethal» projectile while protesting against deportations and the killing of Renee Good in Minnesota.

Rodriguez stated that police officers shot at them «without warning,» also hitting his partner, who was impacted in the chest but fortunately escaped unharmed.

Incident Captured on Video

Earlier, the account of Kaden Rummler, 21, was revealed, who also lost an eye during the same police operation that confronted the protest in Santa Ana. His assault was recorded on video and quickly went viral.

Rummler indicated that doctors discovered pieces of plastic and glass embedded in his skull and removed a polymer fragment the size of a nickel from his eye.

We will continue to provide updates. Cover Photo: Los Angeles Times

