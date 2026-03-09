U. Austral Academic Descends into the Abyss: Dr. Daniel Melnick Reaches 7,938 Meters in the Atacama Trench

Original article: Académico de la U. Austral conquista el abismo: Dr. Daniel Melnick alcanzó los 7.938 metros en la Fosa de Atacama

Dr. Daniel Melnick, the lead researcher in the Marine Geodynamics line at the Millennium Institute of Oceanography (IMO) and a faculty member at the Faculty of Sciences of the Universidad Austral de Chile (UACh), recently achieved a historic dive into the Atacama Trench.

This milestone was part of the JCATE 2026 expedition, the most ambitious oceanographic mission conducted along the Chilean coast, aimed at uncovering the secrets of the Southeastern Pacific.

This dive marked the third immersion by Chilean scientists during Phase 2 of this mission, which is conducted aboard the Chinese vessel Tan Suo Yi Hao through a close collaboration between the IMO and the Institute of Deep Water Science and Engineering (IDSSE) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

Using the advanced manned submersible Fendouzhe, Dr. Melnick descended to a depth of 7,938 meters, returning to the surface with valuable geological samples after a day of geodynamical exploration in the heart of the subduction zone.

Within the IMO, Dr. Melnick is part of the team of lead researchers focusing on Marine Geodynamics. His work addresses active neotectonics, studying tectonic deformation, seabed stability, and fault activity.

This research is crucial for enhancing the understanding of subduction earthquake generation and tsunamis, evaluating their direct impact on the dynamics of oceanic trenches.

Regarding the scientific objectives of this dive, Dr. Daniel Melnick explained, «Our working hypothesis is that major earthquakes, such as the magnitude 9 event in 1877 that generated a transoceanic tsunami, caused surface ruptures in the seabed.»

«The intention behind descending with the submersible is to identify these structures, much like the Japanese did after the 2011 earthquake, where they found ruptures at over 7,000 meters that opened conduits for fluids from the Earth’s mantle,» added the researcher.

Furthermore, the UACh academic emphasized the interdisciplinary potential of the findings: «If we discover these fluid anomalies near Iquique, the interest for biologists will be immense, as these chemicals nourish unique ecosystems in the depths.»

«The synergy between geology and biology here will be extraordinary; it is the most interesting thing we could uncover from the perspective of Earth’s active formation,» Dr. Melnick emphasized.

About the Millennium Institute of Oceanography (IMO)

This successful mission strengthens the strategic connection between UACh and the IMO, forecasting the frontier research that both institutions will lead under the new framework of IMO 2.0, establishing Chile as a reference point in hadal ocean exploration.

The Millennium Institute of Oceanography (IMO) is a Millennium Institute funded by the National Agency for Research and Development (ANID). It is a center of excellence dedicated to the exploration and study of the deep ocean and open sea.

Now, with the launch of IMO 2.0, the institute is set to spearhead frontier scientific research for the next 10 years, consolidating its position as an international authority in physical, biological, and geological oceanography.

The IMO is hosted by the Universidad de Concepción (UdeC) and includes collaboration from the Universidad de Chile, the Pontifical Catholic University of Chile, the Universidad Austral de Chile, and the Universidad Andrés Bello.

