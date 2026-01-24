U.S. Federal Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein Denies Bruce Fein’s Request to Join Nicolás Maduro’s Defense Team

Original article: Juez federal de Estados Unidos, Alvin K. Hellerstein, rechaza que Bruce Fein se incorpore al equipo de defensa de Nicolás Maduro

New York, United States – Federal Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein of the Southern District Court of New York formally rejected the request from American attorney Bruce Fein to join the defense team of Nicolás Maduro, the former Venezuelan president facing extraterritorial criminal charges in a federal court in Manhattan.

The decision, issued on January 12, 2026, marks a significant turn in the legal battle over who should represent Maduro in a case that has drawn international attention due to its political and judicial implications for U.S.-Venezuela relations.

Beyond a mere administrative error, the defense argues that there may have been an attempt at infiltration. Sources close to the case suggest that Fein’s presence could have been a maneuver to gain access to the defense’s confidential strategy. «The integrity of the process is at risk if unvalidated actors have access to the legal roadmap of the president,» the document states. This revelation has raised suspicions regarding the controls in U.S. courts and the ethics of certain legal operators.

Reasons for the Judicial Decision

Judge Hellerstein determined that Bruce Fein did not have a valid legal basis to participate as an attorney in the criminal proceedings, emphasizing that:

Fein was neither appointed nor directly retained by Nicolás Maduro or by his lead attorney.

The inclusion of an attorney in the defense of a defendant can only occur if the client expressly authorizes it.

The order specifies that «Fein cannot appoint himself to represent Maduro» and that if Maduro wished to retain his services, he would need to formally request this before the court.

Fein claimed in court documents that he was contacted by sources «credibly situated» within Maduro’s inner circle and that the former president had expressed a desire for his assistance. However, Maduro’s sole official defense, led by attorney Barry Pollack, asserted before the court that neither Maduro nor his team had authorized Fein to represent him.

