U.S. Prosecutor on Epstein Files: «They Contained Images of Sexual Abuse, Child Pornography, Death, Injuries and Physical Abuse»

Original article: Fiscal de EE.UU. por archivos Epstein: «Había imágenes de abuso sexual, pornografía infantil, de muerte, lesiones y abuso físico”

5 Revelations from the Epstein Files According to BBC Mundo

The United States Department of Justice has released the largest disclosure of documents related to convicted financier Jeffrey Epstein, consisting of three million pages, 180,000 images, and 2,000 videos.

This action, according to Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, «marks the conclusion of a thorough process of identifying and reviewing documents to ensure transparency.» The files provide insights into Epstein’s time in prison and include emails with high-profile individuals, shedding light on his relationships during his legal troubles.

Among the most notable revelations are emails that detail Epstein’s connections to British elites. The documents include exchanges with someone identified as «The Duke,» presumably Prince Andrew, in which Epstein offers to introduce him to «a 26-year-old Russian woman.» The emails, signed with the letter «A» and a signature suggesting «His Royal Highness The Duke of York KG,» date back to 2010. Andrew Mountbatten Windsor has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, as reported by BBC Mundo.

Former President Donald Trump’s name appears «hundreds of times» in the files. While Trump acknowledges a past friendship with Epstein, he has denied knowledge of his crimes.

According to BBC Mundo’s report, the files also contain correspondence between Epstein and billionaire Elon Musk. In emails from 2012, Musk asks Epstein: «What day/night will the wildest party on your island be?» In another exchange, Musk mentions his need to «let loose» and states that a «calm experience on an island is the opposite of what I want.» Musk has acknowledged on social media that these emails «could be misinterpreted» and has stressed the importance of holding those responsible for severe crimes accountable.

Finally, the documents contain disturbing, yet unverified, allegations against Bill Gates as articulated in redacted emails from Epstein. A spokesperson for Gates described these claims, which include accusations of covering up an infection, as «absolutely absurd and completely false,» attributing them to the frustrations of a «disgruntled and proven liar.» Despite the extensive disclosure, attorney Gloria Allred criticized the revelation of victim identities, labeling the situation a «complete disaster.»

Declassified Files

Following social media posts presented as part of a selection of declassified files, communicator Daniel Mayakovski has circulated extreme claims. One post cites the prosecutor: «There were images of sexual abuse and child pornography in Epstein’s files, as well as images of death, injuries, and physical abuse; we have excluded these images to avoid jeopardizing the investigation.» Todd Blanche, Deputy Attorney General of the U.S., admitted that alongside child abuse and rape, there are images of torture and murder of minors within Epstein’s files.

In another post: «Hey Jeff Epstein, I was planning an epic vacation, I heard you throw parties (with girls), what day/night will the wildest party on your island be?» (…) Elon Musk, the richest capitalist on the planet, asked Epstein in an email whether he could attend his wildest parties on his private islands, where systematic abuse of girls occurred.

In another post, Mayakovski includes a quote attributed to testimony: «There were rich people who paid to see us fight, to violate children, torture them, and even to kill them.» This quote is presented as part of the «full audios of Sascha Riley’s testimony about Epstein and Trump,» describing Riley as «an abused child, a member of the child trafficking pedophile network.»

«There were rich people who paid to see us fight, to violate children, torture them, and also to kill them». These are the complete audios of Sascha Riley’s testimony about Epstein and Trump, an abused child, a member of the child trafficking pedophile networkpic.twitter.com/o5Zf1CnIUO — Daniel Mayakovski (@DaniMayakovski) January 31, 2026

Another post by Mayakovski refers to an email supposedly sent by Epstein: «I loved the torture video.» Mayakovski claims this message was addressed to «an unknown powerful friend» and that it «confirms Sascha Riley’s allegations.» In a final and more graphic assertion, it quotes a «macabre email» that describes rituals on Epstein’s yacht involving George Bush.

