UACh Students Shine at COP30 Climate Change Conference in Brazil

Two students from the University Austral of Chile (UACh), part of the Honor Program in Environment, Society, and Climate Change (PHAS), traveled from Valdivia to Belém do Pará, Brazil, where the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change COP30 took place in November.

This city, often referred to as the gateway to the Amazon, is also known for the historic Belém do Pará Convention, a treaty signed on June 9, 1994, deemed pivotal for women’s human rights in Latin America, as it aims to prevent and eradicate violence against women, recognizing it as a violation of fundamental rights.

During the 30th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30), young participants again took center stage, bringing energy, innovation, and a sense of urgency to the climate dialogue.

From parallel events and workshops to artistic installations and intergenerational dialogues, youth-led activities shaped discussions both inside and outside negotiation rooms.

Strong Commitment to Sustainability

One such participant was Nicolás Letelier, a student of Language and Communication Education at UACh. He represented the Institute of Equality and participated in the closing plenary of the Youth-Led Climate Forum, where he raised a question about how the COP presidency and parties would incorporate explicit language regarding children’s rights.

In a video, Nicolás expressed, «Studying at UACh means being educated with a perspective that embraces life. Our university has a strong commitment to sustainability and climate action, from research to community engagement.»

«Now, more than ever, we need knowledge, education, and science to serve the life and well-being of communities. From UACh, we continue to drive an ecologically, socially, and humanly meaningful transformation, building a more just and sustainable future,» he added.

Regarding his involvement in this significant meeting, the student—who is also part of the NGO No More Sacrifice Zones—stated, «Today, the climate crisis is not just environmental but deeply human. In international spaces like COP, it becomes evident that coordinating our living—what we feel, think, and do—is key to transforming political decisions. Dialogue, recognizing others, and building consensus based on respect is not naïveté; it’s a basic condition for a democracy that protects life, territories, and our common future.»

Nicolás Letelier

A Valuable Learning Experience

Konstantine Vergara, a geology student, also attended the international meeting as a representative of the Lutheran World Federation, as part of its Climate Justice Action delegation. He was chosen for his participation in UACh’s Honor Program in Environment, Society, and Climate Change.

He explained, «Everything is very hectic at COP30. So much is happening simultaneously, thousands of people from hundreds of countries, numerous conversations to pay attention to, and the work never stops, whether you are there or not to keep up. It’s fascinating; a mechanism much larger than I’ve ever seen in action, and, beyond that, it’s essential—especially in today’s sociopolitical climate, where environmental rights are being overlooked.»

«It’s incredibly important for sovereign governments to gather and attempt to reach a compromise. The fact that we, as youth, have the opportunity to attend, listen, and raise our voices should not be taken for granted. These opportunities must be seized whenever they arise,» he emphasized.

In that regard, he added, «I learned more in five days than I ever thought possible, working alongside many who have been fighting for climate justice locally for years. I left more motivated and energized than ever to defend the environment and continue working, alongside the university, CEAM, in my personal life, and within my community.»

Konstantine Vergara.

About the UACh Honor Program

Andrea Pino, director of the Transdisciplinary Center for Environmental Studies and Sustainable Human Development (CEAM) at UACh, remarked, «Both students are academically distinguished and deeply committed to social and environmental issues, which is why they were selected to participate in the Honor Program in Environment, Society, and Climate Change.»

She added, «This represents a unique opportunity, not only for the Honor Program or CEAM but for the university as a whole, as engagement with international actors and participation in public policy are key aspects of student training.»

As the director of the UACh Honor Program, she noted, «This is why we have supported and sponsored Nicolás and Konstantine’s participation within the university, with a commitment to ensuring these students share their experiences with the student community and the general public.»

«To facilitate this, we are preparing, alongside Professor Pablo Villarroel and journalist Sebastián Ampuero from the Environmental Studies Center, a series of activities that will fulfill these students’ commitment to UACh. In this sense, the participation of these students in this event is unique and opens many doors for other students to follow their example.»

The Honor Program in Environment, Society, and Climate Change (PHAS) at the University Austral of Chile has been active for over 20 years, providing complementary studies to undergraduate education in environmental themes and sustainable human development, with a focus on transdisciplinary approaches.

Selected students must complete three accredited courses in the PHAS. Successful completion leads to an honor diploma awarded by the university in addition to the degree received by the student.

