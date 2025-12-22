UDI President Declares Opposition to Bachelet’s UN Candidacy, Kast Remains Non-Committal

Original article: “Yo no la apoyaría”: presidente de la UDI marca veto a Bachelet para la ONU

The president of the Independent Democratic Union (UDI), Guillermo Ramírez, has made his stance clear regarding the potential candidacy of former President Michelle Bachelet for the Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN), stating unequivocally that he would not support her if he were the head of state.

«If I were President, I would not support her,» Ramírez asserted this Sunday during an interview on Canal 13’s Mesa Central program.

However, he quickly added that his party would respect the decision of elected President José Antonio Kast in his capacity as Head of State.

«We are not going to try to influence the President-elect’s opinion in any way; we will abide by what he decides,» Ramírez stated.

The party leader linked his personal stance and that of the right-wing party to a critique of Bachelet’s legacy. «For the UDI, Michelle Bachelet is indeed a distant figure; we believe her second term was truly poor,» he explained.

Kast Addresses Bachelet’s UN Candidacy: «I Will See What I Do»

These statements have emerged amid growing expectations. Kast has maintained a low profile on the matter, simply remarking, «I will see what I do.»

«I listen to and read everything that people say. I am quite autonomous, along with a team, in the decisions we make,» he recently told the press.

Even during his visit to Buenos Aires last Tuesday to meet with Argentine President Javier Milei, Kast refrained from taking a definitive stance and only referenced the scheduled meeting with Bachelet.

«I will meet with her, and then that will have to be analyzed. The resolution doesn’t need to be immediate. What we are saying is that we will listen to all the evidence,» he stated on that occasion.

The meeting between the Republican leader and the former President took place on Monday at the Fundación Horizonte Ciudadano and lasted nearly two hours.

Kast shared on his Instagram stories, «I had a meeting with former President Michelle Bachelet, in a frank and respectful conversation, always thinking about the good of Chile,» which included a video from the meeting.

After the meeting, the President-elect noted, «It has been a very important meeting because we were able to discuss issues affecting our homeland; she was President of Chile twice and has vast knowledge, and for what lies ahead, we need all her experience as a former president.»

«We were able to discuss childhood, primary health, security issues, and defense topics that she is also familiar with. In all areas, she has significant knowledge and can have a perspective beyond the political tension that may exist in our country, and we are convinced that Chile comes first,» he pointed out.

When asked about Michelle Bachelet’s candidacy for the UN Secretary-General role, Kast dodged a clear answer, stating, «I will not say anything until March 11.»

«It wouldn’t be appropriate for me to speak on a topic that I will only address when I take office… We must respect the institutions; there is currently a sitting President, Gabriel Boric, and this won’t be resolved today or tomorrow,» he reasoned.

Kast is set to fly to Quito on Monday, where he will meet with Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa on Tuesday as part of his tour of regional countries governed by right-wing leaders, which will also include Peru and its interim President José Jerí.

Criticism from the Opposition: Warn Over Governability

The public stance of the UDI leader did not go unnoticed by the opposition. From the Socialist Party, Deputy and Foreign Relations Committee member Nelson Venegas harshly criticized the remarks, arguing that they create an adverse climate for the forthcoming administration.

«I don’t know if Guillermo Ramírez realizes that they are going to govern and, therefore, they must create conditions for this country to be governable. In that sense, they need to make minimal gestures,» stated the parliamentarian.

Venegas directly linked Ramírez’s comments to the prospects for political dialogue. «When he makes such statements regarding Michelle Bachelet, with all that she represents for us, it simply creates conditions that make it impossible to converse with them. And that will weigh heavily on them because they bear the responsibility of governance,» he emphasized.

Strategic Dilemma for Kast

This episode places the president-elect in a strategic dilemma; on one hand, he can choose to support an important segment of his political base, while on the other, a potential Chilean veto against an internationally renowned figure like Bachelet, who has previously served as UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, could be interpreted globally as a gesture of isolation and extreme politicization of Chile’s foreign policy.

The far-right leader must weigh not only the international implications for Chile but also the internal political costs of a decision that, as his ally Guillermo Ramírez pointed out, solely rests on his shoulders as the future «head of state.»