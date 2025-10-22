Original article: Expertos de la ONU condenan «intervención coercitiva» de EEUU en Venezuela y advierten gravedad de ejecuciones extrajudiciales en el Caribe

UN Experts Condemn US’s Coercive Intervention in Venezuela and Warn of Escalating Extrajudicial Executions in the Caribbean

A group of UN experts warned on Tuesday that covert actions and threats of armed force from the United States against the Venezuelan government violate the country’s sovereignty and the United Nations Charter.

In a statement released on the official website of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, the experts denounced that «these actions also violate fundamental international obligations not to intervene in the internal affairs or threaten the use of armed force against another country.»

They added that «these actions represent an extremely dangerous escalation with serious implications for peace and security in the Caribbean region.»

The experts noted that they have been made aware of reports indicating a significant increase in US military troops already in the Caribbean, alongside recent announcements from President Donald Trump about continuing «lethal operations» aimed at vessels off the coast of Venezuela, «allegedly involved in drug trafficking.»

«Even if such accusations were substantiated, the use of lethal force in international waters without proper legal grounds violates international maritime law and amounts to extrajudicial executions,» the experts explained.

Furthermore, they stressed that «preparations for covert or direct military action against another sovereign state constitute an even graver violation of the United Nations Charter.»

«No Right to Self-Defense Exists»

In their report, professionals from the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights indicated that Trump has classified the Tren de Aragua (among other criminal organizations) as «terrorist» and has claimed they are «invading the United States.»

«UN experts have previously condemned these attacks as violations of international law, asserting that these groups are not attacking the United States and therefore there is no right to self-defense,» they argued.

In this context, they reminded that «Article 2(4) of the Charter prohibits the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state. Any attempt to impose regime change through external means also undermines the right to self-determination, recognized in Article 1 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), ratified by the United States in 1992.»

«The long history of external interventions in Latin America should not be repeated,» the experts asserted, emphasizing that «the lessons of history must be learned and not repeated. The international community must stand firm in defense of the rule of law, dialogue, and peaceful resolution of disputes.»

Lastly, the experts urged the United States to cease illegal attacks and threats, respect international law, and reaffirm its commitment to multilateralism and the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter.

Covert action & threats of using armed force against #Venezuela Govt by the #US violate the country's sovereignty & the UN Charter, warn UN experts. These moves are a dangerous escalation with grave implications for peace & security in the region. https://t.co/M4baYnwOeJ pic.twitter.com/fQMh7rLsVS — UN Special Procedures (@UN_SPExperts) October 21, 2025

El Ciudadano