UN Experts Urge End to US Blockade and Aggression Against Venezuela, Calling It a Crime

Original article: «Constituye un crimen»: Expertos de la ONU llaman a detener bloqueo y agresión de EEUU contra Venezuela

On the eve of Western Christmas celebrations, four United Nations human rights experts emphasized that the partial maritime blockade imposed by the United States on Venezuela violates fundamental international law.

In a joint statement, the UN special rapporteurs called for collective action from states to safeguard international law: «Respect for the rule of law, sovereignty, the prohibition of the use of force, non-intervention, and the peaceful resolution of disputes are fundamental pillars for maintaining global peace and stability,» the specialists noted.

Regarding the blockade and the deployment of US military force in the Caribbean, the experts reminded that imposing unilateral sanctions through armed blockade contravenes international laws. Furthermore, the blockade is prohibited by the United Nations Charter.

«It is such a grave use of force that it is also expressly recognized as illegal armed aggression in the Definition of Aggression adopted by the General Assembly in 1974,» the UN rapporteurs pointed out.

Right to Self-Defense

For the experts, in this instance, since it involves armed attack according to Article 51 of the UN Charter, the victim state has the right to legitimate self-defense. They emphasized that the illegal use of force and threats of further force at sea and on land «pose a grave danger to the human right to life and other rights in Venezuela and the region.»

«According to international law, this aggression is a crime subject to universal jurisdiction, empowering all states to prosecute it. However, the highest government officials enjoy immunity from foreign criminal proceedings while in office,» they explained.

Ultimately, the experts warned that the sanctions imposed by the US would be «illegal, disproportionate, and punitive» under international law and would «seriously undermine the human rights of the Venezuelan people and the Sustainable Development Goals.»

The Nonexistent ‘Cartel of the Suns’

The UN rapporteurs also addressed the alleged existence of the «Cartel of the Suns,» an organization that, according to Trump, would be led by Nicolás Maduro.

«The blockade follows the US designation in November 2025 of elements of the Venezuelan government, including its president, as part of an alleged ‘foreign terrorist organization’ known as the Cartel of the Suns, an entity whose existence has not been verified. The US also claimed that Venezuela has ‘stolen’ American assets and must return them,» they stated.

Moreover, they added, «before announcing the blockade, the US arbitrarily killed at least 104 individuals allegedly involved in drug trafficking to the US by sea, during 28 attacks on civilian vessels since early September 2025.»

«None of those executed posed an immediate threat that would justify the use of lethal force,» the experts added, reminding that such killings must be investigated as violations of the right to life, and those responsible should be prosecuted. They also considered that the US Congress should intervene to prevent further attacks and lift the blockade.

In conclusion, the experts urged states to take all possible measures to end the blockade and illegal executions, including through diplomatic protests, resolutions from the General Assembly, and peaceful countermeasures, as well as ensuring that those responsible are held accountable before the law.

UN experts condemn the blockade and aggression of the United States against Venezuela https://t.co/WVDMaNna95 — Noticias ONU (@NoticiasONU) December 24, 2025

The Citizen