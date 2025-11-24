Original article: “No sólo es para mí, también para el pueblo chileno”: UNAM entrega Doctorado Honoris Causa a Michelle Bachelet

UNAM Honors Michelle Bachelet with Prestigious Doctorate for Her Contributions to Democracy and Human Rights

The National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) conferred an Honorary Doctorate upon former President Michelle Bachelet Jeria at a ceremony held at the Central House of the University of Chile. This distinction celebrates her «political leadership, her contribution to the empowerment of women worldwide, and her dedication to human rights.»

Upon receiving the award, Bachelet dedicated the honor to the Chilean people and recalled Mexico’s historical solidarity.

“I feel that this recognition is not just for me, but also for the Chilean people because our countries have always had a relationship of solidarity. Mexico embraced us during the darkest moments of our history, and for that, we will always have gratitude and affection,” the former leader stated.

In her speech, the former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights emphasized the crucial role that universities play in the advancement of societies.

“The university environment is essential for making progress on important issues such as human rights and gender equality. I know that the reflection and knowledge that flourish in a community like UNAM will be vital for our future history,” she asserted.

The proposal to award this honor to Bachelet was put forward by UNAM’s rector, Dr. Leonardo Lomelí, and was unanimously approved by the University Council last August. Alejandro Chanona, director of the Faculty of Political and Social Sciences at UNAM, explained that the decision highlighted Bachelet’s merits, including “her political leadership, her contributions to women’s empowerment, and her work in favor of human rights.”

Photo: University of Chile.

Global Recognition of Michelle Bachelet’s Career

The rector of the University of Chile, Rosa Devés, was responsible for reading the official tribute, highlighting Bachelet’s figure as a global reference.

“The Honorary Doctorate awarded by the National Autonomous University of Mexico to former President Michelle Bachelet is a recognition of her leadership and distinguished trajectory in defending democracy, human rights, public education, and equality in its broadest sense. Her contributions have been decisive for the development of Latin America, and her figure, relevant and widely recognized worldwide, continues to serve as a reference for building more just and inclusive societies,” Devés stated, as reported by Radio and Diario U. de Chile.

Additionally, Tamara Martínez Ruiz, Secretary for Institutional Development at UNAM, who represented Rector Lomelí at the ceremony, described the honoree as a symbol of resilience and vision.

She emphasized that Michelle Bachelet “represents a symbol of resilience, transformative vision, gender equality, and global leadership committed to social justice and human dignity.”

Photo: University of Chile.

Ceremony Strengthening Ties Between Chile and Mexico

The choice of the Central House of the University of Chile as the venue was not by chance, but reflects the strong bond between the two higher education institutions, as noted by Dr. Alejandro Chanona during the ceremony.

“It is an honor to be at the University of Chile, which generously hosts this event of great value for both universities and both countries. This occasion is an opportunity to reaffirm our ties between the universities.”

“We are confident it will be a spearhead to substantially strengthen the relationship between the Chilean and Mexican states and, of course, between our university communities,” he emphasized.

This strengthening of ties has recently been materialized with the University of Chile’s participation as an honored guest at the International Book Fair of University Students (Filuni) of UNAM, and with the upcoming establishment of the UNAM Latin American Mexican Studies Center (CEM) at the Chilean institution.

The Honorary Doctorate of UNAM is the highest distinction awarded by the university to individuals of extraordinary merit for their contributions to the arts, letters, or sciences, or for work of exceptional value for the welfare of humanity.

Below, you can watch the ceremony where former President Michelle Bachelet was awarded the Honorary Doctorate:

*Featured photo: University of Chile.