Unanimous Decision: Santiago Court Dismisses Impeachment Request Against Claudio Orrego

The Full Court of Santiago has unanimously rejected the impeachment request against Metropolitan Regional Governor Claudio Orrego in relation to the «ProCultura Case,» with all 24 votes in favor and none against.

During a hearing held on Tuesday, February 17, the appellate court listened to arguments from the Public Prosecutor’s Office and Orrego’s defense. After due deliberation, the president of the appellate court, Fernando Carreño, announced the decision to the parties involved.

«It is communicated that the Full Court of this Court of Appeals, unanimously, dismissed the request for impeachment submitted by the Local Prosecutor’s Office of Antofagasta against Regional Governor Claudio Orrego Larraín. The drafting of the judgment is entrusted to Minister Sandra Araya Naranjo,» stated the official communication from the court.

Historical Blunder

The news prompted immediate reactions. One of the first to speak out was lawyer Rodrigo Rettig, who questioned: «I don’t know if they comprehend the historical blunder. This is also a consequence of a culture where, in certain political programs and dubious commentators, any news instantly leads to automatic accusations like changing socks.»

«I find it positive that the judiciary recalls something basic: criminal accusations are not mere opinions. They require standards, evidence, and accountability. Without that, there is just noise and receipts like an ignominious 24 x 0,» added the legal expert.

Meanwhile, former prosecutor Carlos Gajardo emphasized that «impeachment is a preliminary procedure to determine if there is sufficient evidence to proceed with an indictment against an official. If 24 ministers (all) reject the request, the message is clear: there are no such grounds.»

Finally, the Metropolitan Regional Government issued a statement praising the court’s decision: «We express our satisfaction with the outcome, which reaffirms that Regional Governor Claudio Orrego has committed no crimes, allowing institutional work to continue and reinforces our willingness to fully cooperate with the investigation conducted by the Public Prosecutor’s Office.»