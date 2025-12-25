Union Protest: Integra Employees Plan Mobilization Over Labor Rights Dispute

Original article: “No se respetaron derechos adquiridos”: sindicatos de Integra convocan movilización

National unions Sinati, Sindicato N°1, and Sindidos from the Integra Foundation have called for a mobilization on Tuesday, December 23, urging all workers to refrain from attending their workplaces as a demonstration against the lack of agreements with the Executive Directorate regarding the implementation of a 40-hour work week and the refusal to disburse bonuses along with salaries, despite ongoing negotiations.

On December 22, a meeting was held with the Executive Directorate and the Labor Relations department to continue discussions on advancing the application of the 40-hour work week and to confirm the payment of the bonus together with salaries.

However, the meeting failed to reach an agreement on reducing the work hours. Additionally, the unions were informed that bonuses will not be paid alongside salaries, adhering instead to internal regulations that mandate payment before December 31, which the unions claim represents a regression in the rights of workers.

“We regret the government’s response, especially given the sensitivity of the date and the urgent needs of those working. This situation creates a feeling of deception and postponement, as once again, workers’ expectations and acquired rights are not being fulfilled,” the unions expressed in a statement.

Furthermore, they have urged their members not to show up to work on Tuesday, December 23, as an act of protest against the lack of responses. They also invited members to display signs at their workplaces reading: “RESPECT FOR ACQUIRED RIGHTS”.

This mobilization seeks to highlight the dissatisfaction with the stalled negotiations and the lack of effective recognition of labor rights. The unions have warned that they will remain on high alert and have reiterated their call for unity to defend acquired rights.

In an interview with El Ciudadano, Ivonne Rosas, president of the Sindicato N°1 of Integra, stated that she represents over 4,000 workers, 98% of whom are women, emphasizing the union’s persistent efforts to dignify the role of early childhood education in the country.

In this context, she asserted that adhering to the 40-hour law is both necessary and urgent, considering the extensive work they do in caring for young children.

Moreover, she maintained that the labor code must be respected as the foundation provides services to the state while still being classified as a private entity.

When asked about specific commitments that were not honored in the negotiations, Rosas highlighted that one of the main pending issues is salary standardization, a promise made by the minister to close both internal and external pay gaps, including with Junji.

She also noted that there has been no progress in fulfilling decree 241, which outlines hiring the necessary professionals for facilities. Additionally, she indicated that the government had committed to improving meal provisions, a longstanding demand from workers.

The leader pointed out that they demand effective support for inclusive care, warning that workers face significant job burnout. She emphasized that unlike in Junji, no concrete measures have been taken in Integra to address this situation.

Regarding the decision on bonus payment dates, Ivonne stated: “It is regrettable that the decision wasn’t even legal; for years, remuneration and bonuses have been paid together in the institution. It is documented as an acquired right regarding the manner or condition of delivery, which was not respected.”

In this regard, Rosas deemed the measure unfortunate and warned that such decisions have political repercussions, causing dissatisfaction and frustration among workers. She believes this discontent ultimately translates into electoral support for options like José Kast.

On the flip side, Rosas noted that while public sector workers received their bonuses alongside salaries, Integra staff were excluded from this practice, alleging unequal treatment.

This disparity explains the lack of mobilizations in the public sector, and she stated that the union had to respond with a protest measure, describing the decision as the worst made by the minister during this conflict.

Finally, concerning the call for a strike, she declared:

“The mobilization is a national protest called by the three largest national organizations within the Integra Foundation. On the 23rd, we will occupy the central offices of the Foundation without permission to speak with our Executive Director. We stated that if we are not respected, another mobilization is imminent. Our bases will decide.”