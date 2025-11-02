Unusual Survey Reveals 50% of Voters in La Araucanía Are Undecided Ahead of Presidential Elections

Original article: Insólita encuesta: Sondeo local en la Araucanía revela un 50 % de indecisos de cara a las presidenciales

La Araucanía: The Silence Paradox on the Eve of Elections

On the brink of the elections scheduled for November 16, the latest survey published in Chile, conducted by Terrae Consultores and shared by Araucanía Diario, outlines trends for the La Araucanía Region.

This study, administered between October 1 and October 27, 2025, to 3,883 individuals, presents what may be the most current snapshot of the local electoral landscape. However, beneath the percentage figures lies a number that defies the logic of the democratic process and sharply contrasts with national polling results.

The survey results for the presidential race position José Antonio Kast in the lead with 17.21%, followed by Jeannette Jara at 11.20%. Next in line are Evelyn Matthei (6.86%) and Johannes Kaiser (5.68%), with other candidates collectively garnering less than 5%. However, the truly astonishing statistic from this region is that over 50% of surveyed voters express they are «undecided or have no opinion.»

This significant level of indecision constitutes a major democratic paradox. While national surveys typically show undecided voters below 10%, in La Araucanía, this segment significantly exceeds half of the polled population. The gap is so wide that it calls into question the reliability of any poll, including this one, to predict a real outcome in the region, exposing a clear disconnect with the electoral process.

A similar pattern of uncertainty is evident in the Senate race, where the study highlights Miguel Becker, Henry Leal, and Rodolfo Cárter from the right, alongside a contest between Ricardo Celis, Francisco Huenchumilla, and Eugenio Tuma (Ex-Amaraillos and Ex-PPD) representing the Unity for Chile pact.