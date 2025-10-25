Urgent Call for Action as Mass Poisoning Cases Emerge in Concón, Quintero, and Puchuncaví

Deputy Marzán criticizes the inaction of the presidential delegate in the Quintero-Puchuncaví 'sacrifice zone' following new student poisoning cases, demanding formal responses to her oversight inquiries and highlighting the lack of official information regarding the causes and solutions to this recurring environmental and health crisis.

Urgent Call for Action as Mass Poisoning Cases Emerge in Concón, Quintero, and Puchuncaví
Original article: Concón, Quintero y Puchuncaví: Diputada Marzán reitera urgencia de acciones ante nuevo caso de intoxicación masiva

Environmental Crisis in Sacrifice Zone: Deputy Marzán Calls Out Presidential Delegate Amid New Poisoning Reports

Following the announcement of a new case this Tuesday involving students and teachers experiencing symptoms of poisoning in Quintero, Deputy Carolina Marzán from the Valparaíso region has once again directed her criticisms towards presidential delegate Cristian Cáceres for the “sacrifice zone.” She highlighted the lack of informative communication to the public and the absence of formal responses regarding the oversight actions taken by the Chamber of Deputies, stating that «no inspected institution has responded.»

It is important to note that a health alert is currently in effect in the industrial corridor of Concón, Quintero, and Puchuncaví due to cases recorded since September. “Now, new notifications have emerged that leave the community seeking concrete responses; we still do not know the origin of all these cases that impact a fundamental right, which is the health of individuals, especially children and adolescents,” Marzán emphasized.

Alongside the Quintero case, another incident occurred in the La Chocota Elementary School in Puchuncaví, where eight students reported discomfort and were transported to the Cesfam in Las Ventanas. The school indicated that measurements taken by firefighters detected “low oxygen levels.”

Deputy Carolina Marzán stated that “on October 9, in light of recent occurrences, the Council for Environmental and Social Recovery (CRAS) of Quintero was convened. Although the delegate presented a report, there has been no official information to date regarding the causes and proposed solutions.”

In addition to the pollution cases reported at health centers, with over 170 notifications, the contamination involves discharges of materials into the bay, affecting even underground areas, and new incidents impacting students and teachers in the region this week.

