Valparaíso Collaborates to Enhance Water Security and Support Smallholder Agriculture

The old adage «unity is strength» resonates in the Valparaíso Region as efforts continue under the Program for the Promotion of Irrigation Security and Efficiency, which supports small-scale agriculture through a newly signed agreement between the National Irrigation Commission (CNR) and the Regional Government of Valparaíso.

With a total investment of 3.5 billion pesos, this initiative aims to strengthen water security, modernize irrigation practices, and enhance the capabilities of family farming (AFC).

In addition, a telemetry-based modern irrigation project has been launched, featuring various works executed under this agreement.

The Regional Governor of Valparaíso, Rodrigo Mundaca, shared the update:

«I am in the Petorca province, specifically in the locality of El Carmen, where today we signed an agreement with Erika Lamig, the regional director of the National Irrigation Commission, committing 3.5 billion pesos from the Regional Government to continue supporting small farmers with infrastructure for water irrigation, covering works, telemetry projects, and legal water rights for small farmers to secure their water usage rights.»

«This is an unwavering commitment from the Regional Government; we are the GORE that allocates the most resources to small agriculture. Today, we feel immensely proud of what we have accomplished and are grateful for the support shown by the small farmers who participated in this wonderful ceremony,» emphasized Rodrigo Mundaca.

This agreement will enable strategic advancements related to water security, climate resilience, food sovereignty, and direct support to small-scale agriculture, particularly in vulnerable areas.

Furthermore, it will expand regional investment in water infrastructure, focusing on developing municipalities within the region, enhancing the technical skills of farmers and organizations linked to the efficient use of water.

Wilson Ureta, the executive director of the National Irrigation Commission, noted: «It is an honor for us to finalize this agreement, now in its second iteration, with financing of 3.5 billion pesos, of which 3 billion pesos will fully fund the modernization of irrigation, telemetry installations, channel lining, and resources that allow farmers who currently cannot access state instruments to manage their water efficiently to do so, for instance, to regularize their water rights.»

The total investment considers 3 billion pesos for upgrading field irrigation, installing telemetry in wells and channels, rainwater accumulation projects, constructing and improving tanks, as well as lining and piping channels and other water distribution works on and off the farm.

Of this amount, 1 billion pesos will be directed towards developing municipalities (particularly Cabildo, La Ligua, Petorca, Catemu, Llay Llay, and Nogales), and 120 million pesos will be aimed at strengthening water user organizations.

The agreement also includes the implementation of twenty projects, each amounting to 6 million pesos, aimed at acquiring equipment for water management, such as drones, remote controls, storage containers, cleaning tools for channels, computers, and printers.

Additionally, 142.6 million pesos is allocated for a transfer program that encompasses organizational strengthening, training in new technologies, and efficient water use, provincial activities ensuring territorial coverage, professional teams, and operational costs.

