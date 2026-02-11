Valparaíso Court Halts Comptroller Dorothy Pérez’s Request for Private Data on Trans Children

Original article: Corte de Valparaíso paraliza oficio de contralora Dorothy Pérez donde pedía datos privados de niños y niñas trans

A report from the special program Informe Especial of National Television revealed that the Court of Appeals of Valparaíso has suspended the notice issued by Comptroller Dorothy Pérez (pictured), which demanded the Ministry of Health to provide private information regarding trans children, allegedly «to oversee the proper use of public resources.»

According to the news segment, this decision comes in response to two protective actions filed by families of transitioning children, who deem the comptroller’s request as «arbitrary and illegal.»

They emphasized, primarily, that Pérez failed to consider international child protection treaties and the Data Protection Law, among other existing regulations in the country.

Furthermore, it was noted that in both cases—set to be reviewed by the court jointly—the Comptroller’s Office requested an extension on the deadline to submit the report under examination by the Valparaíso appellate court.

Finally, it was stated that the judicial order is temporary, «until the judiciary resolves the core issue of the resource, following arguments. After that, the three ministers who will comprise the chamber may accept it in full or reject it by majority,» points out the Informe Especial note, which you can read in full HERE.

We will continue to provide updates.