Valparaíso Court Halts Comptroller Dorothy Pérez’s Request for Private Data on Trans Children

The judicial order comes in response to two protective actions filed by families of transitioning children, who label the comptroller's request as "arbitrary and illegal," emphasizing that it did not consider international child protection treaties or the Data Protection Law, among other applicable regulations in Chile.

Valparaíso Court Halts Comptroller Dorothy Pérez’s Request for Private Data on Trans Children
Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Original article: Corte de Valparaíso paraliza oficio de contralora Dorothy Pérez donde pedía datos privados de niños y niñas trans

A report from the special program Informe Especial of National Television revealed that the Court of Appeals of Valparaíso has suspended the notice issued by Comptroller Dorothy Pérez (pictured), which demanded the Ministry of Health to provide private information regarding trans children, allegedly «to oversee the proper use of public resources.»

According to the news segment, this decision comes in response to two protective actions filed by families of transitioning children, who deem the comptroller’s request as «arbitrary and illegal.»

They emphasized, primarily, that Pérez failed to consider international child protection treaties and the Data Protection Law, among other existing regulations in the country.

Furthermore, it was noted that in both cases—set to be reviewed by the court jointly—the Comptroller’s Office requested an extension on the deadline to submit the report under examination by the Valparaíso appellate court.

Finally, it was stated that the judicial order is temporary, «until the judiciary resolves the core issue of the resource, following arguments. After that, the three ministers who will comprise the chamber may accept it in full or reject it by majority,» points out the Informe Especial note, which you can read in full HERE.

We will continue to provide updates.

Suscríbete
|
pasaporte.elciudadano.com

Relacionados

The Citizen

CUT Accuses Controller Dorothy Pérez of Abusing Power and Targeting Trans Individuals Amid Personal Data Requests

Hace 2 semanas
The Citizen

Dorothy Pérez's Strategic Move Amid Pressures: Overseeing the SQM-Codelco Lithium Agreement with Conditions and Starting an Audit

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Senator Pascual Calls on Child Protection Agency to Address Controversial Audit Request for Sensitive Data of Minors in PAIG Program

Hace 4 semanas
The Citizen

Academics and Activists Urge Chile's Contraloría to Reject Codelco-SQM Lithium Deal for National Interest

Hace 3 meses
The Citizen

"The Atacama Salt Flat Belongs to the State, Not This Government": Tapia Questions Urgency of SQM-Codelco Agreement Oversight

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Court Ruling in Santiago Orders Compensation for Torture Victim from 1983 Chilean Dictatorship

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Colina Councilor Federico Koch Exposes Irregular Municipal Funding to Foundation Linked to Lavín's Daughter

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Codelco-SQM Agreement Scrutiny: SEC Investigation Could Affect Regulatory Approval

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Allegations Filed with the Comptroller's Office Over Illegality in Iván Tapia Case: Former Officer Who Exposed Drug Trafficking Network in Carabineros

Hace 4 semanas

Reels

Ver Más »
Busca en El Ciudadano