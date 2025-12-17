Valparaiso Man Sentenced to 14 Years for Shooting During Mil Tambores Carnival

Original article: Valparaíso: 14 años de cárcel para sujeto que disparó contra personas que estaban en actividad del Carnaval Mil Tambores en el Cerro Polanco

A man has been sentenced to 14 years of effective prison time for shooting at a group of individuals participating in the Mil Tambores Carnival activity in Cerro Polanco, Valparaiso. The incident took place on October 5, 2024.

The prosecution reported that the 23-year-old defendant was convicted of attempted simple homicide, receiving a sentence of five years and one day in prison; three years and one day for illegal possession of a firearm, with the same sentence for unlawful possession of tear gas; three years for unjustified firing; and 61 days for committing the crime of minor injuries.

Additionally, he was sentenced to 61 days in minimum-security prison and fined 3 UTM for a completed offense of trafficking in small amounts of drugs.

The Incident

According to details from the Public Ministry, «in the context of the Mil Tambores Carnival, in the Cerro Polanco area of Valparaíso, the accused arrived unexpectedly with another unidentified individual, proceeding to threaten the victims without any provocation.»

«In this context, he pointed and struck one of the victims in the head, causing injuries including cranial trauma from a blunt object blow and a laceration. He then unjustifiably fired in public, endangering bystanders watching the artistic show and fired again at the second victim, who sustained a gunshot wound to the left thigh,» stated Prosecutor Felipe González Andaur during the trial.

The judicial process included testimonial, expert, documentary, and other types of evidence to substantiate the events, which the court ultimately accepted, leading to the defendant’s conviction.

«Based on the testimonies (…) that were corroborated by other documentary, expert, audiovisual, and material evidence presented, evaluated according to the law with the highest evidentiary standard, the court was able to establish the facts contained in the eighth consideration, happening on October 5, 2024, during a neighborhood carnival taking place in the public street in Cerro Polanco of this city against the accused (…) following an argument with the victims, armed with a firearm,» the sentence reads.



