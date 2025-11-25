Valparaíso: Positive Assessment of New Street Vendor Ordinance by Municipality and Residents

Original article: Valparaíso: Municipio y vecinos hacen positivo balance a nueva ordenanza de comercio ambulante

Six months after the publication of the ordinance regulating street vending in Valparaíso, Mayor Camila Nieto (FA) has reported a favorable review of its implementation, following the first session of the advisory committee for this regulation.

«In the evaluative committee, we presented in detail all the work carried out on Uruguay Street, whose progress is now visible. Clearly, there are still elements to complete, and we outlined the steps we will take to strengthen this intervention before we tackle a greater challenge next year: the organization of Avenida Pedro Montt,» Mayor Nieto explained.

Addressing concerns regarding perceived lax enforcement or a displacement of street vendors, the mayor stated that, in her opinion, these perceptions «do not reflect the work that has been done,» but rather the opposite.

«The community has valued this intervention because it prioritizes a higher interest: the proper functioning of public space in Valparaíso. This implies recognizing the needs of established businesses, as well as older individuals, caregivers, and vendors who have historically worked in the sector and who are now being regularized, monitored, and supported with clear rules,» detailed the mayor.

In this context, the mayor reminded that during the implementation of the regulation, «we agreed that the individuals to be organized in the perimeter—elderly individuals, caregivers, heads of household—will be set up under very specific conditions and contributing to the financing of their own stalls, which allows us to enforce regulations more effectively in the public space and also turn them into allies in maintaining urban order.»

Currently, Camila Nieto added, «it is the local residents who have indicated that it is possible to walk along Uruguay Street between Pedro Montt and Brazil, something that did not happen before.»

It is important to note that the new ordinance establishes areas where street vending may be authorized or prohibited under clear conditions. For instance, it prohibits informal commercial activities on the sidewalk in front of the National Congress, Plaza O’Higgins (except for antique vendors from the La Merced fair), Victoria Street, evacuation zones, areas in front of the bus terminal, and the entire Typical Zone.

Also, strict conditions for setting up stalls are defined, prohibiting their placement on sidewalks narrower than two meters, in front of fire hydrants, schools, or emergency services.

Furthermore, the regulation includes social prioritization criteria for issuing permits, giving preference to older individuals, caregivers, persons with disabilities, heads of households, and unemployed individuals residing in Valparaíso.

Additionally, there will be a push towards formal employment through referrals to the Municipal Labor Intermediation Office (OMIL) and participation in training workshops like the «Impúlsate Valpo» program, which has already trained over 300 people.

