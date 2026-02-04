Valparaíso Regional Government Achieves Top Budget Execution Rate for 2025 in Chile

Original article: Gobierno Regional de Valparaíso lideró ejecución presupuestaria 2025 a nivel nacional

The Valparaíso Regional Government, under the leadership of Governor Rodrigo Mundaca, achieved a remarkable 99.64% budget execution rate for the year 2025, securing the top position nationally, according to the latest report from the Budget Directorate (DIPRES).

«This result confirms that 100% of the investment program resources managed by the GORE have been executed in the region,» stated officials from the regional government.

According to the measurement, Valparaíso led the national budget execution rankings, surpassing the national average of 94.2%, followed closely by the Maule and Ñuble regions.

Commenting on this achievement, Macarena Pereira, interim governor of Valparaíso, noted that the index reaffirms the commitment demonstrated over the past four years under Governor Rodrigo Mundaca’s administration, supported by the Regional Council, where councilors from each province also cast their votes and approvals to ensure that funding remains in local communities where residents need public investment.

Regarding the execution process, Pereira explained that «the primary strategy we employed is first, an internal order, and coordination among our divisions and teams.»

“These include the investment and budget divisions, finance, and planning, as well as each area that falls under the responsibilities of the Regional Government, which we plan for together with our main users, the municipalities,” added the interim governor.

At this point, the regional authority acknowledged «each of the mayors and councilors who carry out commendable management, enabling us to fulfill our accountability and execution duties to the public sector.»

Moreover, Macarena Pereira added, “other significant partners are the community and private organizations that also play a crucial role in our region by reaching areas that the state cannot serve.”

“It is worth noting that for four consecutive years, the Valparaíso Regional Government has fully met its budget execution goals, reflecting a management style that is consistent, orderly, and focused on investing all available resources in the region,” concluded the interim governor.

El Ciudadano