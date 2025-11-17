Original article: Valparaíso: Diego Ibáñez es el senador electo más joven desde el retorno a la democracia

Valparaíso’s Diego Ibáñez Elected Youngest Senator Since Democracy’s Return

Diego Ibáñez, currently a deputy for the Frente Amplio in the Valparaíso Region, has made history this Sunday by becoming the youngest elected senator since the return to democracy, at just 36 years old. His victory signifies a generational shift and positions him as a rising star in national politics.

In the recent democratic era, Ena Von Baer was the youngest to enter the Senate, becoming a designated senator at 36 in 2011, followed by María José Gatica, who joined the Senate at 37 in 2022. However, neither was directly elected at such a young age as Ibáñez.

Since 1990, no elected senator has attained this position at such a young age. To find a similar example, one would have to go back to 1969 when Anselmo Sule became a senator at the age of 35 representing the former Fifth Provincial Group of O’Higgins and Colchagua.

In 2025, Ibáñez’s campaign was significantly supported by the mayors of Valparaíso and Viña del Mar, Camila Nieto and Macarena Ripamonti, both from the Frente Amplio, whose backing was crucial in securing his success in the two most populous municipalities of the region.

Diego Ibáñez celebrates in Aníbal Pinto Square, Valparaíso, alongside mayors Nieto and Ripamonti, regional governor Rodrigo Mundaca, and other elected parliamentarians, including Jorge Brito, who was re-elected in the port city.

Following his victory, Ibáñez stated, «From today, we will start working to win in the second round with Jeannette Jara. Let hope overcome fear for a better life. We will travel across all 38 municipalities in our region and put our feet on the ground for Jara.»

He stressed that «votes do not belong to any candidate; they must be earned, and the second round is completely open,» sending a message to José Antonio Kast.

“To candidate Kast, from here in Valparaíso: no one hiding behind glass in an office on Apoquindo will dictate how the Valparaíso Region should live better. People from the port, from Catemu, Putaendo, Aconcagua, and Petorca, they are hard-working individuals who will gain nothing from a candidate who wants to cut their rights and lower taxes for Anglo American, the avocado barons, and the wealthiest real estate owners in this region. We want investment and economic growth, but with social justice,” Diego Ibáñez stated.

Ibáñez’s election as senator has been praised by the community and other elected representatives.

From the local Regional Council, Valparaíso counselor Paula Rosso applauded the arrival of «Diego Ibáñez to the Senate, Jorge Brito and Jaime Bassa in district 7, and Fran Bello in district 6. I trust that we will work together for the communities of our region on critical issues such as health and education, which are essential in the constituency I represent,» stated the regional councilwoman.

El candidato a senador Diego Ibáñez llega a votar al Colegio Liahona El Belloto, acompañado del gobernador de Valparaíso Rodrigo Mundaca, y la alcaldesa de Valparaíso, Camila Nieto. 🎥©AgenciaUno/Pablo Ovalle pic.twitter.com/EVe5cnNCpG — AgenciaUno (@agenciaunochile) November 16, 2025

Continue reading:

The Citizen