Venezuela Accuses the U.S. of Turning the Country into a Testing Ground for «Unknown Weapons»

Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López stated that the Caribbean nation has fallen victim to systematic bombings directed from Washington, assisted by the highest level of artificial intelligence ever seen on the planet.

Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López accused the U.S. government of transforming the country into a «laboratory for the use of unknown weapons» following a military attack on January 3 that resulted in over a hundred casualties among civilians and military personnel, culminating in the illegal abduction of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.

“Venezuela has become a laboratory for weapon use by the United States government,” emphasized Padrino during the handover ceremony of Venezuela’s military academies, held on Thursday at Fuerte Tiuna in Caracas, one of the main epicenters of bombings ordered by U.S. President Donald Trump, which also occurred in the states of La Guaira, Aragua, and Miranda.

“In this very space where we are (referring to Fuerte Tiuna), there was a military aggression by the world’s foremost nuclear and lethal power. As President Donald Trump clearly stated yesterday from Davos in Switzerland during the World Economic Forum, they used weapons that had never been used on a battlefield, weapons that no one else has in the world,” noted Padrino, who also serves as the Sectoral Vice President of Defense and Sovereignty.

“And the technology they used against our people on January 3, 2026, has resulted in Venezuela being the laboratory where that aggression led to what we already know: the abduction of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, the First Lady and doctor, Cilia Flores,” underlined the General.

In statements reported by the Venezuelan newspaper El Universal, he reiterated that the Caribbean nation was subjected to systematic bombings directed from Washington, aided by the highest level of artificial intelligence ever seen on the planet.

The minister stressed that this was a test typical of a «weapons laboratory» amid «an aggression we all know about and has had consequences» for Venezuela, urging the implementation of measures to reinforce the Venezuelan Army to defend itself against such assaults.

“The war today exists within each of us. Thus, war today is, I can say, a cognitive fact that needs to be studied. The National Bolivarian Armed Forces (FANB) must be prepared for the new challenges of this century,” he emphasized.

Trump: «We Have Weapons Nobody Knows About»

It is noteworthy that Trump himself claimed on Wednesday during the 2026 World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, that the United States possesses advanced weapons that are not publicly known, which were deployed by military forces during their aggression against Venezuela.

In his speech, the Republican mogul stated that this ‘secret weapon’ was capable of incapacitating local defenses and asserted, “nobody else has it.”

“Two weeks ago, unprecedented weapons were used in Venezuela,” he declared.

Furthermore, in an interview with journalist Katie Pavlich of News Nation, he was asked about the so-called «sonic weapon.»

“Well, yes, it’s something that I don’t want to… nobody else has it. And we have weapons that nobody knows about. And I say that it’s probably good not to talk about them, but we have some incredible weapons. That was an incredible attack. Don’t forget that house was in the middle of a military fortress and base,” he stated.