Venezuela: Alex Saab’s Lawyer Denies Arrest Claims, Assures He’s Calm in Caracas

Original article: Venezuela: Abogado de Alex Saab desmintió su detención y aseguró que «está tranquilo en Caracas»

On Wednesday, February 4th, various international media outlets, including several from Chile, reported on the alleged arrest in Venezuela—following a dramatic operation by the FBI and Venezuelan authorities—of Alex Saab, the Colombian businessman dubbed Maduro’s «frontman,» suggesting he might even be «extradited» to the United States.

However, in statements made to the newspaper El Espectador, Saab’s attorney, Luigi Giuliano, refuted this information, stating that he personally met with the former minister this morning and planned to see him again in the afternoon.

«I was with him this morning; he is calm in Caracas, and I will see him again this afternoon,» Giuliano said, expressing that he «does not understand» the origin of the reports.

While rumors point to the arrest of Alex Saab, his lawyer, Luigi Giuliano, stated that he met with him and that he is free.

This story is developing.