Venezuela: Alex Saab’s Lawyer Denies Arrest Claims, Assures He’s Calm in Caracas

Various international media outlets, including several from Chile, reported on the alleged arrest in Venezuela—following a dramatic operation by the FBI and Venezuelan authorities—of Alex Saab, the Colombian businessman dubbed Maduro's "frontman," suggesting he might even be "extradited" to the United States. However, his lawyer has denied the claims.

Venezuela: Alex Saab’s Lawyer Denies Arrest Claims, Assures He’s Calm in Caracas
Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Original article: Venezuela: Abogado de Alex Saab desmintió su detención y aseguró que «está tranquilo en Caracas»

On Wednesday, February 4th, various international media outlets, including several from Chile, reported on the alleged arrest in Venezuela—following a dramatic operation by the FBI and Venezuelan authorities—of Alex Saab, the Colombian businessman dubbed Maduro’s «frontman,» suggesting he might even be «extradited» to the United States.

However, in statements made to the newspaper El Espectador, Saab’s attorney, Luigi Giuliano, refuted this information, stating that he personally met with the former minister this morning and planned to see him again in the afternoon.

«I was with him this morning; he is calm in Caracas, and I will see him again this afternoon,» Giuliano said, expressing that he «does not understand» the origin of the reports.

This story is developing.

Suscríbete
|
pasaporte.elciudadano.com

Relacionados

The Citizen

"So Far," 100 Deaths: Diosdado Cabello Reveals Human Cost of U.S. Attack on Venezuela

Hace 4 semanas
The Citizen

Venezuela: Abogado de Alex Saab desmintió su detención y aseguró que "está tranquilo en Caracas"

Hace 2 minutos
The Citizen

Drones and Gunfire Near Venezuelan Presidential Palace: Government Confirms Unauthorized Incursion

Hace 4 semanas
The Citizen

Trump Acknowledges U.S. Intent to Seize Oil from Venezuelan Vessel, Calls It a 'Deal'

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

China Stands Firm with Venezuela: Beijing Rejects External Interference and Warns U.S. Over Military Escalation in the Caribbean

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Civilian Casualties Reported in U.S. Military Strikes on Venezuela: Fears of Humanitarian Crisis and Rising Regional Tensions

Hace 1 mes
The Citizen

U.S. Military Operation Targets Venezuela, President Nicolás Maduro Reportedly Kidnapped

Hace 1 mes
The Citizen

Nicolás Maduro Reaffirms Trust in Delcy Rodríguez and His Government Team Amid U.S. Actions

Hace 3 semanas
The Citizen

Russia Continues Strategic Support for Venezuela, Denies Diplomatic Withdrawal Amidst Western Media Claims

Hace 1 mes

Reels

Ver Más »
Busca en El Ciudadano