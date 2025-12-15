Venezuela Cuts Gas Supply to Trinidad and Tobago, Accuses Prime Minister of US Crimes

The bolivarian government has accused Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar of pursuing a "hostile agenda" against Venezuela, including the installation of U.S. military radars to surveil ships transporting Venezuelan oil, stating that she has turned Trinidad and Tobago into a U.S. aircraft carrier for aggression against Venezuela, as noted in a statement from Caracas.

Autor: The Citizen
The Venezuelan government has announced its immediate decision to terminate any «contract, agreement, or negotiation for the supply of natural gas» to Trinidad and Tobago, accusing Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar of maintaining a hostile agenda against Venezuela.

From Caracas, the bolivarian administration declared in a statement that it is «fully aware of the participation of the government of Trinidad and Tobago in the theft of Venezuelan oil, carried out by the U.S. administration on December 10, with the seizure of a vessel transporting this strategic product from Venezuela.»

In this context, they accused Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar of implementing, since taking office, a «hostile agenda» against Venezuela, «including the installation of U.S. military radars for the siege of ships carrying Venezuelan oil.»

«This official has turned the territory of Trinidad and Tobago into a U.S. aircraft carrier to attack Venezuela, in an unequivocal act of vassalage,» the statement from the bolivarian government emphasized.

News in Development

