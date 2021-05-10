Venezuela warns ICC not to step on Twitter’s ‘banana’s peel’ or in fake news about its reality

On Friday, the vice president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, warned the Prosecutor’s Office of the International Criminal Court (ICC) that it must resort to the «primacy of reality» and be cautious with the information it takes into account to carry out the preliminary examination, which has begun against the Venezuelan State and high authorities of the South American nation, on their alleged responsibility for crimes against human rights.

“What we have told the Prosecutor’s Office of the International Criminal Court is ‘primacy of reality’, as the lawyers say. The facts, not the matrices created by Twitter and robots that sought to amplify versions about the Venezuelan authorities and the Venezuelan State», said Rodríguez, stressing that her country is the victim of a «media lynching » and a «smear campaign».

In a press conference, reviewed by RT, the senior official referred to the fourth update of the report sent by the Venezuelan Prosecutor’s Office to the ICC, which refers to a study carried out by Big Data experts, which determined that through the social networks, mainly Twitter, an opinion matrix was built against Caracas, generated with false news and manipulated from the United States.

«Why are we presenting this study to the ICC Prosecutor’s Office? So that they do not take a false step, so that they know that they are doing a preliminary examination based on falsehoods, lies and matrices built through Twitter«, argued the Venezuelan vice president, who reiterated that her country guarantees respect for human rights and to the Charter of the United Nations; and that when a State security agent has violated the law, he has been «immediately prosecuted».

Venezuela should be an example to the world

The official considered that the Venezuelan case should be taken as an example at the UN, since – she considers – that the files based on «false news» could be applied against any country. In her opinion, «the imperial powers», economic and the «owners of transnational communication companies» seek «to influence the classification of crimes and classify crimes that do not exist», to replace international laws and the institutions that legislate on international law.

“The ICC, at any time, can be erased in a flash and replaced by the judgments of social networks and the matrices that they falsely create. This is very serious»,she denounced.

Finally, she asserted that Caracas will continue to cooperate with the ICC Prosecutor’s Office, «as it has been doing from the beginning», because it also hopes that the court will do justice to the complaint filed by the Venezuelan State «with sufficient evidence» against the administration of former US President Donald Trump, for the alleged commission of crimes against humanity, through the imposition of a total blockade on the South American country.