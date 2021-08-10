Venezuela: What is been woven in the dialogue that the Maduro government initiates with the «Guaidocist opposition»

The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, gave some details about the process of political dialogue that his administration is carrying out with the radical wing of the opposition, led by former deputy Juan Guaidó, who has been involved in different plans with seditious purposes.

Maduro announced this Sunday in Caracas that on the agenda of that «political dialogue for peace», «seven titles» are addressed, which are currently being debated, to finalize, «in the coming days», «the date and place of the meeting», informed RT.

In that sense, Maduro commented on this new dialogue process that has the support of Mexico, which offered itself as the venue to carry out these talks, a proposal that dates back to February 2019, when the internal conflict in Venezuela was radicalized.

«The Government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has offered Mexico and we have the full support of Mexico for these peace talks with the Guaidocist opposition», said Maduro about the new negotiation process, which has its antecedents in the conversations held in Caracas; in Oslo, Norway; and in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

The Venezuelan president also highlighted that his government has led a broad process of dialogue with the different divisions of the Venezuelan opposition, since September 2019, although only the «guaidocist» sector had decided not to participate in the talks.

In that sense, he asserted that the dialogues with the other sectors of the opposition have «a fruitful trajectory», which has resulted in positive results in the calls for parliamentary elections in December 2020 and the next «mega-elections», which will be held in November this year.

«Three Firm Demands» to Advance the Venezuelan Dialogue

President Maduro acknowledged that it was this year that his government and the «Guaidocist opposition» have resumed dialogue, in which they participate with «three firm demands» and a fourth that is under consultation.

«We have made a set of demands and we firmly maintain them», said Maduro, who added that the three key points to be able to advance in this dialogue process is that «all sanctions against the Venezuelan economy and society are immediately lifted» ; all «legitimate and constitutional authorities of Venezuela» are to be recognized; and that the extremist opposition renounce «violence and conspiracy».

The fourth demand, Maduro has said, is that «all the oppositions» join the talks in Mexico, because in Venezuela there are «new leaderships» that are «very different» from those known in the past. That is why he considered it necessary to «open the floodgates» so that participation is broader.

«This year we resumed the dialogue with the G4», and the «Guaidocist opposition». «There is already a document drawn up, and it is being debated», said the Venezuelan president, who assured that this process is on the right track.

«I believe that in the political dialogue for peace with the Guaidocist opposition, we are doing well», said Maduro, highlighting that this sector is precisely the one that has «enough communication» with Washington, because «they are subordinated and obey the mandates and designs of the Government of the elites of the US».

«They ( the Guaidocist opposition) do have enough communication. We do not have any for now», revealed Maduro.