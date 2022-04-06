Venezuela: What is known about the ‘Morat Concert’ case and the attack of an armed woman?

The Public Ministry (MP) of Venezuela incorporated the Body of Scientific, Penal and Criminalistic Investigations (CICPC) in the investigations into the aggression of an armed woman against several attendees of a concert offered in Caracas by the Colombian group Morat.

The Venezuelan attorney general, Tarek William Saab, explained that the MP instructed several procedures to be carried out to the CICPC delegation of the Chacao municipality of Miranda state, the locality in which the incident occurred. Among the tasks are: to fully identify the perpetrators and participants in the act; interview witnesses; technically inspect the scene of the event; collect videos; and «any other diligence that is necessary prior knowledge» of the prosecution.

Saab had previously reported the appointment of the National Prosecutor 38 to «investigate, clarify and punish» these «acts of violence with a firearm» within the musical event held on the terrace of the Ciudad Tamanaco Shopping Center (CCCT), reports RT.

The aggression began with a dispute over a drumstick

The incident with the firearm at the aforementioned concert became a trend on social networks after videos began to circulate of a woman who drew a firearm to threaten and hit a group of attendees, while they disputed a drumstick that had been launched towards the public at the end of the recital by Morat’s drummer.

The incident occurred during the night hours of Sunday, March 27, during the second date —in consecutive days— that the Colombian band played in the Venezuelan capital.

One of the girls who starred in the dispute over the drumstick explained on networks her version of what happened and accompanied her story with photos and video of the moment of the woman’s aggression, which caused the VIP area attendees to flee the place by warning that there was a firearm.

«What should have been the best night of my life ended up being shit. Today, I attended the Morat concert at the CCCT. I enjoyed and sang with my friends until I was hoarse and everything seemed incredible and projected as the best day of my life», begins the thread of messages published by the attacked girl on the social network.

In her comments, the young woman said that she had brought a poster to the concert with a message in which she asked the drummer, Martín Vargas Morales, for a drumstick, who, in turn, threw the object towards the area where she was, and this caused the dispute over the instrument.

The musician’s gesture generated a struggle between the front row and the boyfriend of the young woman attacked. «At that, my friend yelled at her boyfriend: ‘Let it go, it’s not worth it’, and at that point the escort of the women who were ahead pulled out a gun», she says.

The young woman denounced that the armed woman – who finally gave the drumstick to one of her companions – pointed the gun directly at her boyfriend’s head and also hit him in the face. Her partner would also have received several bites and her friend ended up with a bruise on his face due to the violent attacks that the aggressor made with the butt of the gun.

“No one did anything at all”

The affected young woman criticized that an armed person was inside the event and that, during the altercation, no one stopped the aggressor. She also assured that the police were not called in, nor was anything done to prevent the violence.

«No one did anything at all!», said the victim, who complained to the company organizing the event, AGTE Live. After the attack, the young woman said that she was «with low morale» and «extremely disappointed» by what happened, although she announced that she would take legal action to resolve the situation.

For its part, the Colombian musical group indicated on its social networks that they «categorically rejected any manifestation of violence» and stressed that they would do «everything possible» to make their concerts «a safe space» and their music «a reason for unity».

“As far as we know, the police have already taken action on the matter. Although we are sorry for what happened, we are not going to let this event tarnish our memory of playing in Venezuela for the first time, because we had an incredible time. Thanks for having us, Venezuela! Incredible concerts!”, added the band.

One day after the events, the company AGTE Live condemned «any type of violence», apologized to those affected and reported that it had informed what had happened to the authorities.