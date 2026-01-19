Venezuelan Government Denounces ‘Fake News’ Campaign Targeting Diosdado Cabello and Political Leadership

Original article: Gobierno de Venezuela denuncia campaña de “fake news” contra Diosdado Cabello y alto mando político

Venezuelan Government Firmly Rejects Claims of CIA Honors and ‘Secret Conspiratorial Dialogues’ Involving Diosdado Cabello

The Bolivarian Government of Venezuela took a stand on Sunday, vehemently denouncing what it describes as a coordinated campaign of false news («fake news») aimed at undermining the integrity of its political leadership, particularly the Minister of Interior, Justice, and Peace, Diosdado Cabello.

The first piece of information refuted involves an image circulating on digital platforms that allegedly depicts acting President Delcy Rodríguez awarding honors to foreign intelligence agencies, specifically to the Director of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), John Ratcliffe.

«We categorically deny the malicious information circulating on social media regarding an alleged award honoring foreign intelligence agencies,» stated the Executive in a message shared from the X (formerly Twitter) account of the official portal Miraflores Al Momento (@AlMomento_M).

The authorities did not provide details about the origin of the manipulated image, which they labeled as part of a «disinformation campaign.»

Denial of Alleged Secret Conversations Between Cabello and the U.S.

The government in Caracas also categorically denied a series of posts reporting «alleged conspiratorial secret conversations» between the United States and Minister Diosdado Cabello.

According to the versions circulating on social media, these contacts allegedly took place prior to the military aggression and the kidnapping of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores, carried out by Washington on January 3rd.

In this regard, the Caribbean nation’s government issued a detailed statement using the same official account @AlMomento_M.

«We categorically deny the malicious information published on social media regarding alleged conspiratorial secret conversations, which seek to divide the political leadership of the country and undermine the reputation and revolutionary integrity of Diosdado Cabello,» they affirmed.

In the statement, the authorities described these rumors as «desperate attempts to generate destabilization within the current political landscape of the country» and rejected «any narrative that suggests divisions or conflicts of interest among the leaders of the process.»

To close ranks, the message reaffirmed «the absolute cohesion of all members in the face of external pressures and negative opinion trends.»

This double denial comes amid what the Venezuelan government has termed a «moment of resistance» for the country. Acting President Delcy Rodríguez, who assumed her role following the attacks of January 3rd ordered by U.S. President Donald Trump, has made repeated calls for unity.

In a speech earlier this week, Rodríguez warned that «the enemy’s great victory would be to divide us, but they will not succeed.»

In that address, the interim leader outlined the priorities of her administration, including preserving the peace of the Republic, rescuing President Nicolás Maduro and his wife as well as Deputy Cilia Flores, and «ensuring that the Bolivarian Revolution maintains political power to defend the people.»

Strengthening Official Communication

As part of its strategy to counter what they consider disinformation campaigns, the Bolivarian Government has intensified its digital presence. The creation and active use of the account @AlMomento_M on the X platform is positioned as a tool to continue enhancing the digital presence of information, defending the truth of Venezuela against false news campaigns.