Venezuelan Team Carabobo Reports Racist and Xenophobic Abuse from Huachipato Fans

After defeating Huachipato in both matches and eliminating them from the Copa Libertadores, the Venezuelan football team Carabobo reported receiving racist and xenophobic abuse from fans of the Talcahuano squad.

The incidents were captured in various videos. One video shows the Chilean fans chanting: «They are hungry; the ‘venecos’ are hungry,» while another clip recorded Huachipato supporters making monkey noises accompanied by racist insults directed at the Venezuelan delegation.

Additionally, another video shows how Chilean fans threw stones at the visiting players once the match concluded, which took place at the Las Higueras Stadium in Talcahuano.

«We hope that Conmebol and the Copa Libertadores take the necessary actions to prevent such incidents,» stated the media outlet Conversa Granate, which covers news related to the Carabobo football team.

In protest, Venezuelan coach Daniel Farías refused to answer any questions during the press conference following the match, expressing his frustration over the racism and xenophobia exhibited by the Chilean fans.

Al finalizar el partido entre @Huachipato 🆚 @Carabobo_FC nuestro equipo fue víctima de agresiones, insultos racista y xenófobos, por parte de la hinchada local, Esperamos que la @CONMEBOL y la @Libertadores tomen las acciones pertinentes para evitar este tipo de incidentes. pic.twitter.com/SpLM1iTrUm — Conversa Granate (@ConversaGranate) February 25, 2026

Aquí anexamos más evidencia de las agresiones y el mal comportamiento de la parcialidad local de @Huachipato pic.twitter.com/aqQsr6ipQU — Conversa Granate (@ConversaGranate) February 25, 2026

Con escándalo terminó el partido entre Huachipato y Carabobo por Copa Libertadores La delegación visitante acusó “racismo” ante cánticos de la hinchada local El DT venezolano, Daniel Farías, expresó su molestia al respecto en una conferencia donde no aceptó preguntas.@Sabescl pic.twitter.com/14dJCsbunc — Carlos Campos (@carlosicampos) February 25, 2026

