Venezuelan Team Carabobo Reports Racist and Xenophobic Abuse from Huachipato Fans

The incidents were captured in various videos. One video shows the Chilean fans chanting: "They are hungry; the 'venecos' are hungry," while another clip recorded Huachipato supporters making monkey noises accompanied by racist insults directed at the Venezuelan delegation.

Autor: The Citizen
Original article: Chile: Equipo venezolano Carabobo denunció agresiones e insultos racistas y xenófobos por parte de la hinchada de Huachipato

After defeating Huachipato in both matches and eliminating them from the Copa Libertadores, the Venezuelan football team Carabobo reported receiving racist and xenophobic abuse from fans of the Talcahuano squad.

The incidents were captured in various videos. One video shows the Chilean fans chanting: «They are hungry; the ‘venecos’ are hungry,» while another clip recorded Huachipato supporters making monkey noises accompanied by racist insults directed at the Venezuelan delegation.

Additionally, another video shows how Chilean fans threw stones at the visiting players once the match concluded, which took place at the Las Higueras Stadium in Talcahuano.

«We hope that Conmebol and the Copa Libertadores take the necessary actions to prevent such incidents,» stated the media outlet Conversa Granate, which covers news related to the Carabobo football team.

In protest, Venezuelan coach Daniel Farías refused to answer any questions during the press conference following the match, expressing his frustration over the racism and xenophobia exhibited by the Chilean fans.

We will continue to provide updates.

