Venezuelan Vote in Chile: Over 70% Support Right-Wing Candidate in Presidential Elections

Original article: Radiografía electoral: Más del 70% de venezolanos habilitados para votar en Chile habría optado por candidato de derecha

Venezuelan Vote in Chile Was Key and Massively Favors Kast

The 2025 presidential elections in Chile, culminating in the victory of José Antonio Kast (58.16%) against Jeannette Jara (41.84%), confirmed a trend anticipated by specific studies: the Venezuelan migrant electorate, a significantly large segment, overwhelmingly favored the right.

According to data released by DW based on official figures, of the 885,940 foreigners eligible to vote, 77% are Venezuelan nationals, representing a potential voting bloc of around 682,000.

Despite the overall lack of studies regarding migrant political preferences, a prior survey provided clues to reveal trends.

The survey conducted by the Citizen Panel of the University of Development (UDD), published in July 2025 by Radio Biobío, offered a revealing snapshot. In the specific segment of surveyed Venezuelans, 71% stated their intention to vote for right-wing candidates: José Antonio Kast (32%), Evelyn Matthei (30%), and Johannes Kaiser (9%). In contrast, Jeannette Jara garnered only 8% of preference within this group. A striking piece of data is that Jara accounted for 43% of responses to the question «Who would you never vote for?» among surveyed Venezuelans, the highest rejection rate.

These solid figures from the UDD, projected onto the electoral roll, allow us to infer that a large majority of Venezuelans supported the right-wing option at the polls.

The decisive difference of 16.32 points that Kast achieved nationally aligns clearly with these anticipated preferences. The Venezuelan migrant vote marked a defined political trend.