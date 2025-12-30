Venezuela’s Defense Represents the Right of All Peoples to Choose Their Path Without Blockades or Plundering

Original article: La defensa de Venezuela es la defensa del derecho de todos los pueblos a decidir su camino sin bloqueos ni saqueos

The undersigned—communist parties, organizations from the workers’ and popular movements, and notable figures from Our America—denounce to our peoples and the international community the comprehensive aggression regime that the United States government maintains against the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

This regime is manifested in:

• Unilateral coercive measures (“sanctions”) that are illegal and extraterritorial, repeatedly condemned by United Nations bodies and rapporteurs for constituting collective punishment, violating the UN Charter, the principle of non-intervention, and the right of peoples to self-determination.

• An economic, financial, and commercial blockade that hinders essential imports of food, medicine, supplies, and spare parts while obstructing international payments and collections for Venezuelan companies and organizations.

• The appropriation and plundering of Venezuelan assets abroad, including the seizure of CITGO, Monómeros, and other companies, as well as the retention of gold reserves in the Bank of England. This amounts to modern piracy and the theft of public assets.

• Military threats and the militarization of the Caribbean, involving naval deployments, “joint operations,” and the prepositioning of “war reserves,” along with the promotion of mercenary cells and covert operations.

• Direct political interference through the creation of “parallel governments,” attempts to disregard elections, funding for destabilization operations, and lawfare.

• Disinformation campaigns and media warfare aimed at justifying aggression and undermining national cohesion.

These actions have caused measurable human damage: deteriorating social indicators, restricted access to basic goods, and impacts on the development rights of the Venezuelan people. This is not “targeted sanctions”: it is a blockade against a nation.

We demand:

• The immediate, total, and unconditional lifting of all unilateral coercive measures against Venezuela and its institutions, in accordance with the UN Charter and International Law.

• The full return of plundered or withheld assets and companies, as well as compensation for the damages caused.

• An end to the militarization of the Caribbean and cessation of all threats or actions of direct or covert force.

• Unrestricted respect for Venezuela’s sovereignty and its electoral and constitutional processes; rejection of any attempt at tutelage, “certification,” or disregard for its institutions.

• The end of the extraterritoriality of U.S. legislation and its effects on third countries, banks, and companies in the region.

We call on:

• The governments of Our America to neither support nor “accommodate” foreign sanctions, to re-establish and expand trade and financial relations in local currencies with Venezuela, and to promote resolutions and regional mechanisms in CELAC, ALBA, CARICOM, and UNASUR that protect our countries against the aggression of powerful nations.

• Parliaments, unions, labor organizations, peasant, feminist, youth, cultural, and academic groups to build a continental anti-blockade front, with agitation and training campaigns, statements, and coordinated actions.

• Popular media and the cultural community to break the informational blockade and narrate the truth about the criminal impact of the blockade and asset theft.

• The organization of an Annual Continental Week of Solidarity with Venezuela (we propose the last week of February), featuring mobilizations, forums, brigades, and union actions, and to maintain active vigilance against any escalation.

We propose:

• The establishment of a Sovereign Humanitarian Cooperation Mechanism among states and public companies in the region to ensure supply chains of food, medicine, supplies, and spare parts to Venezuela, without accepting tutelage or conditionalities.

• The promotion of energy and technology cooperation agreements (renewal of PETROCARIBE and bilateral agreements) that support Venezuela’s productive recovery and regional integration.

• The advancement of legal observatories against extraterritoriality and lawfare in each country, and support for actions Venezuela undertakes in international forums regarding damages and reparations.

We affirm:

The defense of Venezuela is not the concern of a single nation; it is the defense of the right of all our peoples to choose their path without blockades or plundering. Blockades, sanctions, and militarization kill; sovereignty, cooperation among equals, and solidarity save.

Stop the blockade! Return what has been stolen! Hands off Venezuela!

Colombian Communist Party.

Brazilian Communist Party.

Ecuadorian Communist Party.

Communist Party of the Plurinational State of Bolivia.

Honduran Communist Party.

Mexican Communist Party.

Peruvian Communist Party.

Uruguayan Communist Party.

Venezuelan Communist Party.

Morazanist Revolutionary Party (communist).

Panamanian People’s Party.

Guatemalan Labor Party.

Popular Vanguard Party, Costa Rica.

RASIN Kan Pèp La, Haiti.

CNCP Martinique.

Caamañista Movement, Dominican Republic.

Technical Coordination:

Daniel Jadue

Lois Pérez Leira.-