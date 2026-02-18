Venezuela’s Delcy Rodríguez Announces Upcoming Binational Meeting with Colombian President Gustavo Petro

The upcoming meeting will focus on key aspects of the economic, energy, and security agendas of both nations. The Colombian President elaborated that the initiative aims to coordinate efforts between western Venezuela and eastern Colombia to address the impacts of climate change, improve access to basic services in border regions, and facilitate investments while strengthening regional cooperation.

Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Original article: Venezuela: Presidenta (e) Delcy Rodríguez anunció encuentro binacional con Mandatario colombiano Gustavo Petro

“We continue to promote a relationship of understanding and shared benefits for the well-being of our peoples.” With these words, Venezuela’s Interim President, Delcy Rodríguez, announced a forthcoming binational meeting with Colombian President, Gustavo Petro, to discuss various topics of mutual interest.

“Today, I spoke with the President of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, and we agreed to hold a binational meeting at the level of heads of state to advance key issues on the economic, energy, and security agenda, as part of strengthening cooperation and mutual respect between our countries,” Rodríguez stated.

Meanwhile, during an event in the Colombian region of La Guajira, President Petro confirmed that he proposed a meeting with his Venezuelan counterpart to promote an energy agenda and joint cooperation.

The initiative, the Colombian President explained, aims to coordinate efforts between western Venezuela and eastern Colombia, “to tackle the effects of climate change and improve access to basic services in border regions,” while also facilitating investments and enhancing regional cooperation.

“It’s necessary to have more capital, which Venezuela currently lacks, but Colombia has a surplus because we are burdened by taxes. There may be others that can also invest, from countries with which we have formed friendships, like Qatar,” Gustavo Petro remarked on the matter.

We will continue to provide updates.

