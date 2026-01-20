Venezuela’s Interim President Announces $300 Million Oil Revenue Injection

Original article: Presidenta encargada de Venezuela anunció el ingreso de 300 millones de dólares provenientes de la venta del petróleo

The interim president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, announced on Tuesday, January 20, that the country has received $300 million from oil sales, marking this sum as the first tranche of a total expected to reach $500 million.

«These funds will be used to cover and finance the income of our workers, protecting their purchasing power from inflation and the negative impacts of fluctuations in the currency market,» said Delcy Rodríguez during a social outreach event in Caracas.

«These initial flows will be utilized through Venezuela’s currency market, the national banking system, and the Central Bank of Venezuela, precisely to consolidate and stabilize the market and safeguard the incomes and purchasing power of workers,» the interim president elaborated.

