Venezuela’s Interim President Announces $300 Million Oil Revenue Injection

Delcy Rodríguez detailed that the initial funds will be utilized through Venezuela's currency market and the national banking system to consolidate and stabilize the market while protecting workers' incomes and purchasing power.

The interim president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, announced on Tuesday, January 20, that the country has received $300 million from oil sales, marking this sum as the first tranche of a total expected to reach $500 million.

«These funds will be used to cover and finance the income of our workers, protecting their purchasing power from inflation and the negative impacts of fluctuations in the currency market,» said Delcy Rodríguez during a social outreach event in Caracas.

«These initial flows will be utilized through Venezuela’s currency market, the national banking system, and the Central Bank of Venezuela, precisely to consolidate and stabilize the market and safeguard the incomes and purchasing power of workers,» the interim president elaborated.

