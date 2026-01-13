Verdit Against Former Carabineros Officer Claudio Crespo Set to Be Announced in Gustavo Gatica Case

Original article: Este martes se conoce veredicto contra excarabinero Claudio Crespo en caso Gustavo Gatica

On Tuesday at 10:00 AM, the 4th Oral Criminal Court in Santiago will announce the verdict in the trial against former Carabineros Lieutenant Colonel Claudio Crespo, who is accused of firing anti-riot shotgun rounds that caused the double ocular mutilation of elected deputy Gustavo Gatica on November 8, 2019, during the social outburst. At that time, Gatica was a Sociology student.

During the judicial proceedings, the Metropolitan North Prosecutor’s Office asserted that on that day, Crespo was engaged in maintaining public order on Carabineros de Chile Street, specifically between Doctor Ramón Corvalán Street and Avenida Vicuña Mackenna, in Santiago, when a group of individuals was protesting at the intersection of Avenida Vicuña Mackenna and Carabineros de Chile Street.

Prosecution: Crespo «Intended to Injure»

According to the prosecution’s accusations, at that moment, Crespo «was positioned behind a wall» in a building, from where he emerged and—»abusing his position»—fired his shotgun.

«This shot was aimed at the upper third of the demonstrators’ bodies, who were approximately 21.4 meters away from the accused, seriously injuring Gustavo Gatica in both eyes,» reads the accusation.

During the closing arguments held on January 7, prosecutor Francisco Ledezma argued that Crespo did not fire in a deterrent manner but rather with punitive intent.

«A shot fired at the upper third of demonstrators was not meant to deter but aimed to injure. This reflects an intention to punish,» he stated.

The plaintiff’s attorney, Carlos Gajardo, linked this action to a pattern of behavior exhibited by the former lieutenant colonel.

He recalled that during the trial, seven videos were presented—six filmed by Crespo’s own body camera—showing him assaulting and threatening already subdued detainees, uttering phrases like «we’re going to take your eyes out, you jerk.»

«Unfortunately, there is a consistent pattern with Mr. Claudio Crespo of disrespecting the rules,» the former prosecutor asserted during his argument.

«Throughout the trial, several videos were shown that demonstrated his disregard for compliance with the regulations. These are not isolated incidents, which is why these videos are significant; they reveal a continuous disdain for following the rules,» he emphasized.

Gajardo further highlighted that, as an officer in the Special Forces, Crespo could not have been unaware of the potential for harm from the weapon, particularly after weeks of social unrest where ocular injuries were apparent.

He even referenced statements from other Carabineros who confirmed the training they received: «The instruction they were given, the correct way to use the anti-riot shotgun, was to aim for the lower third of the body, between the knee and ankle, and from over 30 meters away,» many of them stated.

The attorney recalled that by November 8, 2019, just three weeks after the social unrest began, it was common knowledge the injuries that could be caused by projectiles fired from the anti-riot shotgun. «This ultimately involves a Carabineros officer using the shotgun in a manner that is not compliant, inappropriate, and prohibited by internal regulations, causing an injury of the magnitude that we are discussing to a specific victim,» he said.

The prosecution has already indicated that it will request a 12-year prison sentence for the former officer.

