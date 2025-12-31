Vichuquén Mayor Patricio Rivera Removed for Drunk Driving in Public Vehicle

Original article: Alcalde de Vichuquén, militante de Renovación Nacional, es destituido por manejar en estado de ebriedad en auto fiscal

The Comptroller’s Office has dismissed Patricio Rivera after confirming he misused public resources while driving under the influence.

On the night of September 19, police detected a municipal pickup truck swerving at high speed along Route J-60 in the Maule Region. At that moment, Patricio Rivera (National Renewal), the mayor of Vichuquén, ignored the initial order to pull over, leading to a pursuit that ended with his arrest and confirmation that he was three times over the legal blood alcohol limit.

As a penalty, the oversight agency imposed the strictest measure due to the misuse of public property. Unlike other offenses that require lengthy electoral trials, the improper use of government vehicles allows the Comptroller’s Office to act swiftly to protect public assets.

Patricio Rivera attempted to mitigate the fallout from his actions through a public message in which he stated, «To err is human, and one must take responsibility like a man,» arguing that he harmed no one. However, his defense did not succeed in halting the administrative process that now requires him to leave his municipal position due to a serious breach of administrative integrity.

Currently, the Vichuquén City Council is in emergency meetings to determine the administrative future of the municipality. For now, the municipal administrator is temporarily in charge as the six councilors prepare to vote and select a replacement to complete the term of the sanctioned mayor.

Although the dismissal is effective immediately, Rivera still has the option to file legal appeals in an attempt to halt his removal.