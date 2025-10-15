Video: Ex-Interior Minister Andrés Chadwick’s Son Stopped in Las Condes Driving Without a License; Car With 330 Fines Seized

MTT inspectors, backed by Carabineros, stopped Andrés Chadwick Costa in Las Condes. He was driving without a license and with expired paperwork, and the vehicle was seized. According to the Civil Registry — reviewed by Radio Bío Bío — the car has amassed 330 fines since 2009.

A routine traffic check ended with the removal from circulation of a 2007 Renault Clio and sparked a fresh controversy: the son of Andrés Chadwick Piñera driving without a license, without valid paperwork, and in a vehicle carrying a history of 330 fines on the Civil Registry since 2009, according to Radio Bío Bío. The stop took place Wednesday morning at Apoquindo and El Bosque (Las Condes, Santiago) during an enforcement operation by the Ministry of Transport and Telecommunications (MTT) with support from Carabineros.

Chadwick’s son stopped without a license: inspection, expired paperwork, and vehicle removal

According to Carabineros, Andrés Chadwick Costa was stopped for inspection while driving a 2007 Renault Clio. During the check, he was not carrying a driver’s license and the car’s documentation was expired. Because of these violations, the vehicle was removed from circulation.

Inspectors from the MTT, with support from Carabineros, stopped Andrés Chadwick Costa at Apoquindo and El Bosque. He was driving without a license and with expired paperwork. The vehicle was removed from circulation. According to the Civil Registry — reviewed by BioBioChile — the car has accumulated 330 fines since 2009.

Chadwick’s son without a license: 330 fines on record, according to the Civil Registry

The Civil Registry fines report — reviewed by Radio Bío Bío — shows the vehicle has 330 violations dating back to 2009. The figure reinforces the administrative decision to take the car off the streets, in line with road safety and traffic control rules.

Professional background

According to public records, Chadwick Costa is an audiovisual media professional, has worked on political campaigns, served as general producer at the Presidency during the second government of Sebastián Piñera, and is a contributor at the Municipality of Providencia.

