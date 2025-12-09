Viña del Mar: Ministry of Housing Allocates 588 Subsidies for Rent and Home Purchase to Fire-Affected Families

Original article: Viña del Mar: Minvu entregó 588 subsidios para arrendar y comprar viviendas a familias damnificadas por megaincendio

The Ministry of Housing and Urbanism (Minvu) has distributed 588 subsidies aimed at assisting families affected by the massive fire in February 2024, which impacted the municipalities of Viña del Mar, Quilpué, and Villa Alemana.

Specifically, the ministry reported that 218 subsidies for Middle-Class Sectors (DS1) were allocated to facilitate the purchase or construction of permanent housing, along with 370 rental subsidies (DS52).

Valparaíso’s Seremi of Minvu, Belén Paredes, noted, «Today we are fulfilling our commitment under the Reconstruction Plan. We are delivering assistance to a significant number of families who applied with a special score and are also part of these formal housing access methods.»

She added, «This is very important because it was part of our promise to families, and we managed to execute it this year through an application process that is now coming to fruition. It has been a meaningful ceremony, as many families are very happy to secure housing access in a way that differs from traditional on-site reconstruction.»

To expedite access to these benefits and minimize entry barriers, SERVIU has introduced a special call for 2025. This mechanism acknowledges the unique vulnerabilities of those who lost their homes as renters or dependents, exempting them from traditional requirements to ensure their selection.

Nerina Paz López, acting director of Serviu in Valparaíso, commented, «The goal was to provide support to renters and dependents through a special call, where special conditions were also considered, such as additional scoring and exemption from savings. This allowed them to apply in a dedicated program catering to the entire region’s needs, giving them some conditions that favored their application.»

Families Express Gratitude

For the families who benefited, the delivery of these certificates comes at a critical moment, offering peace of mind as the year comes to a close.

Gabriela Pérez, a fire victim from Viña del Mar who received her housing subsidy, expressed, «I feel a tremendous joy and relief, especially during this time of year. To be called and told that I was granted a housing subsidy when I have three children lifts your spirits; it’s something beautiful, and I am very thankful. Thanks to God, we are already addressing everything, and the necessary assistance is arriving.»

Meanwhile, Yamilet Chandía, another beneficiary, emphasized the future impact of this government support: «I’m very happy because I have children, and they are growing up. This is a huge life change for them, something we have been eagerly anticipating, so I’m thrilled,» she stated.

El Ciudadano