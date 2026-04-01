Violent Attack by Godofredo Rodríguez, Founder of Nazi School ‘Augusto Pinochet’, Reported by Ancud Bookseller

Ricardo Tamayo Ruiz, the affected writer and owner of 'El Gran Pez' bookstore in Ancud, claimed that Rodríguez vandalized his business by smashing all the windows and then attempted to stab him in the chest and head.

Violent Attack by Godofredo Rodríguez, Founder of Nazi School ‘Augusto Pinochet’, Reported by Ancud Bookseller
The Citizen

Original article: Con un chuzo: Dueño de librería en Ancud denunció violento ataque de Godofredo Rodríguez, fundador de la escuela nazi «Augusto Pinochet»

Violent Attack by Godofredo Rodríguez, Founder of Nazi School ‘Augusto Pinochet’, Reported by Ancud Bookseller

Godofredo Rodríguez Pacheco (shown in the photo), who made headlines in 2014 in Ancud for establishing a Nazi school of ‘art’ called ‘Augusto Pinochet’, has returned to the news in the same town, this time facing allegations of violent aggression.

The victim is Ricardo Tamayo Ruiz, a writer, playwright, cultural manager, and owner of the bookstore ‘El Gran Pez’ in Ancud, who claimed that Rodríguez attacked his business, shattering all the windows, and then tried to stab him in the chest and head with a sharp instrument.

“I have no issues with him,” Tamayo stated to Canal del Sur TV, noting that he only recognized Rodríguez because he was once a national news story due to having a Nazi school.

The writer recounted that the attack occurred “at nine in the morning, when there were many people around, and many neighbors saw it. There are photographs of him; he was wearing a reflective vest. But I don’t understand it; the only interaction I had with him was at the library a month ago, where he came to threaten me with death,” he shared.

Tamayo mentioned that he has reported the incident to the police but is unsure what will happen next. “All I want is to live peacefully. I don’t have a problem with that person; I don’t know if he has problems with me or why he did this, but what he did is an act of vandalism and an attempted homicide because he tried to hit me on the head with a sharp object,” he emphasized.

The serious incident triggered an immediate response from the Chilean Writers’ Society, which condemned the attack in a formal letter and urged “the community of writers and people from the arts and culture to remain vigilant and report such acts of aggression, exposing the perpetrators and bringing them to justice.”

Crashing Community Assemblies in 2019

In November 2019, El Ciudadano reported that this same individual had tried to ‘crash’ some neighborhood meetings held during the social uprising in the cities of Santiago and Concepción.

In these instances, according to our media’s report, Godofredo Rodríguez “caused problems due to his arrogant and aggressive behavior towards the other neighbors, with whom he frequently engaged in discussions that led to insults and disqualifications.”

Read the full article below:

The Founder of the Nazi School ‘Augusto Pinochet’ Who Crashed Community Assemblies

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