Original article: Sacaron una pistola: Carabineros de civil se saltan la fila en local de comida rápida en Viña del Mar y causan violenta pelea

Violent Clash Erupts at McDonald’s in Viña del Mar Involving Off-Duty Police Officers

On Monday, September 2, local media in Valparaíso reported a troubling incident involving three off-duty police officers at a McDonald’s branch located on the bustling and popular San Martín Avenue in Viña del Mar.

Reports indicate that the officers, dressed in civilian clothing, skipped the line and cut in front of several vehicles waiting at the drive-thru, sparking a heated argument that escalated into a violent fight.

Witnesses stated that amid the fracas, one individual drew a firearm from the glove compartment of his vehicle, inciting panic among those present. Numerous individuals at the scene claimed that the officers appeared to be in an obvious state of intoxication.

According to Alerta Noticias, it was the McDonald’s branch itself that alerted the police in Viña del Mar to initiate the appropriate procedure, which was later confirmed by law enforcement officials. They noted that the three officers were «immediately dismissed by the Valparaíso Prefecture.»

Additionally, it was reported that the findings have been forwarded to the Public Ministry, and an internal inquiry has been initiated to clarify responsibilities and possible violations of institutional regulations.

