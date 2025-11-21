We Are All Equals in Ximena Hinzpeter’s New Photo Book

Original article: Todos somos iguales en el nuevo fotolibro de Ximena Hinzpeter

In response to the repeated phrase, «Ximena Hinzpeter always depicts the poor,» the national photographer presents her latest work, «The Village Is Global,» a photo book that won the Fondart Artistic Creation grant.

«My previous work focused on the lower class, and now I include the upper class from the developed northern hemisphere in this book to illustrate that we are all the same. One human race, family, brothers and sisters. The incredibly painful inequality is temporarily set aside in this book so we can focus on what unites us, on what makes us equal, because that is how we can help each other. Helping a stranger is not the same as helping a brother,» the author explains.

In «The Village Is Global,» set to launch on Friday, December 12, at 7:00 PM at Flach Galería (Villavicencio 301, Barrio Lastarria, Santiago), Ximena Hinzpeter uses photo montages to showcase the similarities among people depicted in various contexts. Faces connect to the lens from places like New York, Cartagena, London, Algarrobo, Rome, Arica, Chicago, Santiago, Miami, Barcelona, Punta Cana, Zapallar, Moorea, Viña del Mar, Paris, Valparaíso, and Dorset.

Her photographs have been described as uncomfortable, but she asserts, «I’m not sure if they are, but I often read about the uncomfortable truth or the loud gaze of Ximena Hinzpeter. I don’t understand why; this is simply how I perceive humanity. My photography is authorial, characterized by authenticity, showing the truth of the subject, which urges the viewer: ‘Hey, can you love me just as I am?'».

Regarding the creative process behind «The Village Is Global,» she details, «It involved sifting through over 300,000 photos in my iCloud and searching for similarities. Photographer Jorge Brantmayer, a great photo editor, helped me choose the montages.»

Architect and former Congressman Patricio Hales remarks, «Ximena Hinzpeter has managed to blur the boundaries between form and content in «The Village Is Global.» The book also includes contributions from psychoanalyst Juan Flores, designer Piedad Rivadeneira, founder of Felicidad Pública, writer Rafael Gumucio, and photographer Julia Toro.

«The extraordinary quality of her photographs, their expressive concentration, intense resolution, color composition, skillful lighting, and creative aesthetics merge with deep philosophical reflections about the essence of being. This book will captivate those who appreciate human-centered photographic art and will be valuable for those who, due to cognitive blindness, view people merely as statistics. The photographed individuals will be astonished by their portrayal from the margins as they shine like those distant photographic stars. It will be beneficial for us to observe these people deeply and reflectively, as they leave an impact,» Hales expresses.

Julia Toro states, «Ximena Hinzpeter’s subjects resemble medieval figures emerging from a Bosch painting. One cannot ascertain if such individuals exist—one does not want to know. Their voice is distinct, peculiar, and unexpected. It strikes deeply. What she seeks and elegantly captures is often overlooked and unaccepted—it shows a brash reality that many refuse to confront. Her photos embody, first and foremost, an uncomfortable truth.»

Piedad Rivadeneira adds, «These portraits are a whole existence in themselves. They don’t merely represent a person; they encapsulate the essence of human existence beyond time. I envision thousands, millions of lives that have passed through this world, their faces represented here as well. Those on the edge, the marginalized, the strangers have always existed, and this book honors them.»

Meanwhile, Rafael Gumucio declares, «Ximena Hinzpeter’s photographs astonish and wound in unparalleled ways. They encapsulate a lifetime and a singular gaze, a complicity with the abyss, and a profound commitment to fragility. I never tire of looking at them, yet I am frightened that I never tire of looking at them.»

The year 2025 has been particularly fruitful for Ximena Hinzpeter, who, in addition to releasing her photo book «The Village Is Global,» published her first novel «Assassination by Mercy» (Editorial Zuramerica), available at Buscalibre.

The UC journalist and self-taught photographer, who has participated in literary workshops with Pía Barros, Marco Antonio de la Parra, Pablo Simonetti, and Alejandra Costamagna, takes on the challenging theme of intentionally ending the life of a person suffering from a severe, incurable, or painful illness to alleviate their suffering, as suggested by her novel’s title.

Additionally, Ximena Hinzpeter is featured in the book «Eyes That See, Hearts That Feel,» an anthology of social photography in Chile published by Editorial Hogar de Cristo, which includes 10 national photographers who «shine a light and face to what we do not always see.» This anthology features contributions from Antonio Quintana, Marcos Chamudes, Sergio Larraín, Hellen Hugues, Lincoyán Parada, Alejandro Maltés, Kena Lorenzini, Carolina Vargas, and Cristóbal Olivares.

«I am three years away from turning 60, publishing my first novel, my second photography book with Fondart, and I am part of the anthology of Chilean social photography where there are only 10 photographers. These late achievements are a great source of pride for me. The message I want to convey to people is that age does not close doors in life; on the contrary, the maturity with which one ages opens them,» Ximena Hinzpeter affirms.

Copies of «The Village Is Global» will be available at the launch on December 12 at Flach Galería and subsequent presentations, and they can also be purchased by contacting the author on her Instagram account @xime_hinz.

