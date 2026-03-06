«We Are Many and They Cannot Forget Us»: Chilean Feminist Authors Call for March on March 8th

Original article: «Somos muchas y no pueden olvidarlo»: Autoras chilenas feministas convocan a marchar este 8M

By AUCH +, Chilean authors, women of word, memory, and action

We are living in dark times; History seems to be spinning backwards, and every new bombardment, every act of aggression, brings back brutal discourses we thought we had left behind.

The stupidity of the past reinvents itself and catches us in this new March 8th amid a global landscape that is difficult to process. The genocide in Gaza, war, infanticide as a policy of extermination, the intervention of countries outside of any legal framework, crude insults as weapons, blatant lies as impunity, the breaking of democratic limits—these are forms of political exercise we see normalizing worldwide every day.

Starting March 11, our country will be governed by a political alliance that aligns internationally with conservative and authoritarian forces mobilizing the world with practices that appall us. They are the same ones who do not believe in human rights, who see feminism as a threat, who protest against gender equality, and who reject diversity.

We do not want Chile to be part of this dangerous movement. Therefore, we, the women, now more than ever, remain steadfast in our attempt to democratize life. That has always been our goal: to make our country and the world a more equal space for all. In line with this, we will take to the streets this March 8th to once again affirm our commitment.

We have been working for decades to create development spaces for everyone. Since the right to vote, every step we have taken has not been one we will retreat from.

This March 8th, we will march to celebrate our ability to change the world. We will march so we do not forget how much we have achieved together. We will march to renew our enthusiasm and our organizational power. We will march to manifest our state of alert regarding what is to come. We will march to make it clear that we do not want war. We do not want genocide. We do not want bombings. We do not want infanticide. We do not want racism. We do not want transphobia. We do not want police violence. We do not want political persecution. We do not want any type of fascism.

As writers, as women of culture, as workers, whether paid or not, as citizens, we invite all those who dream of a democratic and equal future to take to the streets this March 8th.

We are many, and they cannot forget it. The writing of tomorrow is made together and organized.

We are AUCH +, Chilean authors, women of word, memory, and action