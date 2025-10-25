Why a Real Estate Registrar Transferred $25 Million to Spouse of Former Supreme Court Justice Ángela Vivanco? Search Warrant Executed in Chillán as Part of Hermosilla Case

The OS9 executed a search warrant at Chillán's Real Estate Registrar office, led by Yamil Najle, as part of the "Hermosilla Case," investigating five transfers totaling $25 million to Gonzalo Migueles, spouse of former Supreme Court Justice Ángela Vivanco, just days after Najle assumed his position. The investigation explores a network of judicial influence.

Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Police Execute Search Warrant at Chillán Real Estate Registrar’s Office in Hermosilla Case

Images sourced from La Discusión de Chillán and CIPER Chile, respectively.

A new development has rocked the Hermosilla Case. On Thursday, October 23, law enforcement officials from the Economic Crimes Brigade (OS9) executed a search warrant at the office of Chillán’s Real Estate Registrar, Yamil Najle. According to the Los Lagos Regional Prosecutor’s Office, as reported by CIPER Chile, this operation is part of an investigation into Najle, which is one aspect of the broader «Hermosilla Case,» involving Gonzalo Migueles, the spouse of former Supreme Court Justice Ángela Vivanco.

As reported by Chillán news outlet, La Discusión, the procedure lasted over four hours and concluded with the seizure of both physical and digital documents.

The investigation focuses on a series of transfers totaling $25 million that Najle made to Gonzalo Migueles’ account. LaBot revealed in July that the funds were transferred in five consecutive installments of $5 million each, executed between July 17 and July 19, 2024.

What stands out about this operation is its timing: the transfers occurred just days after Najle took office as Registrar in Chillán, a designation now under scrutiny for potential ties to a network of judicial influence.

The web of connections is growing deeper. CIPER has documented links between Najle’s appointment and a group that includes attorney Luis Hermosilla, Appellate Court Minister Antonio Ulloa, and former Justice Vivanco. A key link in this chain was Judge Paulina Gallardo, who was appointed to the Chillán Court by Judge Ulloa and was part of the court that voted in favor of Najle’s appointment. This intricate network illustrates the intersecting interests within the judicial system regarding the «Hermosilla Case.»

In response to the allegations, former Justice Vivanco already provided her account to CIPER in August. When asked about the $25 million transferred by Najle to her husband, the former justice stated, «Gonzalo has been providing services to Najle and his family’s businesses since 2022, with invoices for his fees. I am unaware of the amounts and details.» Regarding her relationship with the registrar, Vivanco added, «I met Najle in Talca during a dinner in 2021.» The social ties among Ulloa, Vivanco, and Migueles, documented through testimonials and photographs, were even acknowledged by the former justice, who justified the presence of a lawyer at a dispute involving Codelco at her birthday, claiming that «Antonio Ulloa is a close friend of Mario Vargas Cociña and often accompanies him.»

The investigation continues, gathering evidence regarding this potential web of influence and financial transactions within the Chilean judiciary.

Check out the original publications related to this topic:

Police Execute Search Warrant at Real Estate Registrar Who Transferred $25 Million to Spouse of Former Supreme Court Justice Vivanco (CIPER Chile)

OS9 Seizes Documents from Chillán’s Real Estate Registrar (La Discusión)

These Are the Payments to Ángela Vivanco’s Partner Being Investigated by the Prosecutor’s Office (LaBot)

